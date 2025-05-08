Match Preview: Chattanooga FC at Toronto FC II

May 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

TORONTO, Ont. - York Lions Stadium holds fond memories for Chattanooga FC.

It was there at the tail-end of the 2024 season that Head Coach Chris Nugent took charge of his first game, then as interim head coach, and led the team to an emphatic 5-1 victory.

Chattanooga FC looks to keep its spot at the top of the Eastern Conference, while Toronto has had a solid start and sits in sixth place in the early stages of the season.

Both teams are coming off home draws combined with marathan penalty-kick 9-8 defeats-CFC against Philadelphia Union II in a goalless draw while Toronto finished 3-3 with New England Revolution II.

TFC II will visit Chattanooga on August 2nd in the teams' only other meeting of the season.

Coach's Corner

Head Coach Chris Nugent previewed the match and detailed what he feels his team has done best so far this season.

"Overall, I'm pleased with the togetherness that this group is showing," said Nugent. "Quite a few players returned from last season, but we brought in a few new additions as well and everyone is gelling together. We wanted to bring in players that fit the team overall, but also Chattanooga well, and that has made it easier for the players to work for one another. I see the players pushing one another each day in training and that gives me a lot of encouragement.

"Toronto have a lot of talented players, and we never try and worry about any one opposition player, because there's talent across the board with every team we play."

Know the Opponent

Toronto FC II is coached by Gianni Cimini, who has been at the helm for over three years now after spending a decade coaching within the TFC Academy.

After a slate of road matches, the Young Reds are unbeaten at home after three matches played.

Forward Dékwon Barrow leads the team in goals scored (2), while the midfield duo of Malik Henry and Hassan Ayari both have two assists to their name.

Watch Party

The club's official watch party will take place at Cheers Collective member Buffalo Wild Wings Downtown Chattanooga.

Match info

Venue: York Lions Stadium | Toronto, Ontario

Kick-off: 7:00 p.m. ET, Friday May 9

Broadcast: MLSNEXTPro.com | Talent: Peyton Gallaher

Internet Radio: CFC on Mixlr | Talent: Gabriel Schray

Referees:

Thomas Noel

Head Referee

Vasyl Dzikh

Assistant Referee 1

Reda Fazazi

Assistant Referee 2

Saman Soltani

4th Official

