Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs. Inter Miami CF II

May 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHARLOTTE, N.C.  - Crown Legacy FC returns home to face Inter Miami CF II Friday, May 9 at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Scouting Report

Inter Miami CF II enters the match sitting in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a 3-4-1 record (10 points) and a -2 goal differential. The Floridaian squad's offense is led by Mateo Saja and Cohen Yuval, who have each bagged three goals this season, with the 19-year-old Academy forward being recognized as MLS NEXT Pro's Rising Star of the Month for March. While between the sticks, Miami have rotated between Matias Merin (Eight GA, 15 saves) and Ivan Schmid (Eight GA, 11 saves) this season.

Last Time Out

CLFC is coming off its first victory of the season, a 2-1 triumph over in-state rivals Carolina Core FC at Truist Point on April 26. Forward Jack Sarkos claimed his first professional goal in the 75th minute after sending home a pinpoint header sent in from Andrej Subotić off a set piece. Subotić would then seal the victory for CLFC in stoppage time with a header of his own after Sarkos teed up the midfielder with a cross right in front of goal.

Matchup: Crown Legacy FC vs.Inter Miami CF II

Venue: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex, Matthews, N.C.

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

Streaming Information: MLSNEXTPro.com

