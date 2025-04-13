Crown Legacy FC and Huntsville City FC Draw

MATTHEWS, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC played Huntsville City FC to a 1-1 draw through regulation on Sunday night at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. Huntsville took an extra point in penalties while defender Jamie Smith scored his first goal of the season.

Huntsville's Blake Bowen forced a penalty kick in the 28th minute, sending a cross to the back post, which narrowly grazed the arm of Luke Munson. Christian Koffi converted his attempt by sending the ball to the left side of goal to give Huntsville a 1-0 lead.

CLFC equalized in the 76th minute, with Aron John beginning the play off a corner kick. After the ball was lofted into the 18-yard box, Dylan Sing headed it down to the feet of Smith who got off a one-timed left-footed shot that squeaked through the backline and into the back of the net.

The visitors began pulling away in the shootout after Xavier Valdez made a diving save to the lower left corner, followed by a CLFC penalty attempt that was not on frame.

Crown Legacy FC (0-1-3, 4 points) hits the road to face off against top of the table Chattanooga FC next Saturday, April 19. Kickoff at Finley Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Post-Match Press Conference with Head Coach Gary Dicker: Click HERE.

Match Notes:

Nigerian forward Emmanuel Uchegbu made his Crown Legacy FC debut.

Academy defender Luke Munson made his first professional start at 17 years, eight months and 19 days old.

Jamie Smith scored his first goal for Crown Legacy FC.

Dylan Sing notched his first assist of the season.

Brian Romero led all players in crosses with three.

Scoring Summary:

30' - HNT - Christian Koffi (Penalty)

77' - CLFC - Jamie Smith (Dylan Sing)

Disciplinary Summary:

7' - CLFC - Mikah Thomas (Caution Y)

9' - CLFC - Dylan Sing (Caution Y)

45'+5' - HNT - Gunnar Studenhofft (Caution Y)

53' - HNT - Christian Koffi (Caution Y)

71' - CLFC - Jamie Smith (Caution Y)

85' - CLFC - Aron John (Caution Y)

86' - CLFC - Jack Sarkos (Caution Y)

89' - HNT - Tyshawn Rose (Caution Y)

Stats: Click HERE.

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

Isaac Walker (GK); Mikah Thomas, Jamie Smith, Jack Neeley (C), Luke Munson (Barzee Blama - 68'); Brian Romero (Yves Tcheuyap - 83'), Erik Peña (Andrej Subotić - 45'+3'), Aron John; Ferna Ferreira (Jack Sarkos - 46'), Dylan Sing, Emmanuel Uchegbu

Unused Subs: Nick Holliday (GK), Isaac Walker (GK); Daniel Moore; Thiago Rodrigues, Magic Smalls

Huntsville City FC Starting XI:

Xavier Valdez (GK); Tyshawn Rose, Wyatt Meyer, Zach Barrett, Blake Bowen (C); Christian Koffi (Real Gill - 61'), Pep Casas (Gio Miglietti - 73'), Alan Carleton (Philip Mayaka - 61'), Ethan O'Brien, Damien Barker John (Jordan Knight - 90'); Gunnar Studenhofft (Adem Sipić - 90')

Unused Subs: Erik Lauta (GK); Kevin Carmichael; Isaiah Jones, Moises Vekiz Rodrigues

