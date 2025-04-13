Carolina Core FC Defeated by Chattanooga FC in Battle of the Independents

April 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







High Point, NC - Carolina Core FC fell to Eastern Conference-leading Chattanooga FC on Sunday afternoon by a margin of 4-1.

Goal-Scoring Plays

CFC - Own Goal (Ibrahim Covi), 13th minute: Following a Chattanooga cross into the box from the byline, the ball was deflected into the goal by CCFC defender Ibrahim Covi.

CCFC - David "Pachi" Polanco, 18th minute: A floated cross into the box from Jacob Evans found the head of David "Pachi" Polanco, who knocked the ball into the back of the net.

CFC - Farid Sar-Sar, 34th minute: Capitalizing on a free kick to the left of the 16-yard box, Farid Sar-Sar used his head to connect with a cross, sending the ball into the upper left corner of the goal.

CFC - Tate Robertson, 53rd minute: After working the ball across CCFC's penalty area, a pass from Jesus Ibarra found Tate Robertson, whose low-driven shot would be deflected into the goal.

CFC - Peter Plougmand, 79th minute: A slick, one-touch pass from Kwak Min-jae found forward Peter Plougmand inside the penalty area, who produced a first-time finish into the top of the net.

Postgame Notes

Pachi on the Scoresheet

10-Men in Possession

Evans' Attacking Form

CCFC vs. CFC | MLSNP Box Score

Pachi on the Scoresheet

David "Pachi" Polanco got on the scoresheet for Carolina Core FC on Sunday afternoon to register his second goal in MLS NEXT Pro this season. The striker demonstrated his eye for goal, with two in the past two games. Last season, Pachi scored seven goals across all competitions and seems poised to go past that mark this season.

10-Men in Possession

Despite playing a man down for most of the second half after a second yellow card was issued to Ibrahim Covi in the 47th minute, the 10-man Foxes dominated the possession in the second half, retaining 53% of the ball. The Foxes used their possession to move the ball around to create chances, attempting 207 total passes with an 89% passing accuracy rate. The forward movement in the second half resulted in eight shot attempts (18 total shots all game) and one big chance.

Evans' Attacking Form

Carolina Core FC midfielder Jacob Evans floated a ball into the box for David "Pachi" Polanco, who scored CCFC's lone goal of the match. The assist means that the midfielder has now scored or assisted in every MLS Next Pro game so far this campaign. In Sunday's matchup, Evans maintained 90% passing accuracy (36/40 passes completed) against Chattanooga FC in addition to his assist on the team's goal. The Englishman continues to lead by example and has four goals and one assist across all competitions.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Paul Leonardi (Zion Scarlett - 69'), Daniel Chica, Ibrahim Covi, Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Jathan Juarez; Facundo Canete, Alenga Charles (Santiago Cambindo - 78'), Drake Hadeed (Glory Nzingo - 53'), Jacob Evans (Derek Cuevas - 78'); David "Pachi" Polanco (Josuha Rodriguez - 78').

Substitutes not used - Jonathan Bazaes, Aryeh Miller, Andrew Pannenberg, Anthony Sumo Jr.

Chattanooga FC - Eldin Jakupović; Farid Sar-Sar, Nathan Koehler (Logan Brown - 69'), Ethan Dudley; Tate Robertson (Robert Screen - 84'), Nick Mendonca (Steeve Louis-Jean - 78'), Callum Watson, Milo Garvanian; Keegan Ancelin, Jesus Ibarra (Peter Plougmand - 78'), Daniel Mangarov (Min-jae Kwak - 69').

Substitutes not used - Michael Barrueta, Markus Naglestad, Darwin Oritz.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC will look to get back to winning ways when visiting Toronto FC II on Friday, April 18.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Chattanooga FC

April 13th, 2025 - Truist Point Stadium (High Point, NC)

Carolina Core FC record: 1-2-1 (5 points - 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chattanooga FC record: 4-0-1 (14 points - 1st in the Eastern Conference)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 1 0 1

Chattanooga FC 2 2 4

Scoring Summary:

CFC: Ibrahim Covi (o.g.) - 13'

CCFC: David "Pachi" Polanco (Jacob Evans) - 18'

CFC: Farid Sar-Sar (Tate Robertson) - 34'

CFC: Tate Robertson (Jesus Ibarra) - 53'

CFC: Peter Plougmand (Kwak Min-jae) - 79'

Misconduct Summary:

CCFC: Ibrahim Covi (caution) - 11'

CCFC: Juan Pablo Rodriguez (caution) - 17'

CFC: Nick Mendonca (caution) - 25'

CCFC: Paul Leonardi (caution) - 45'+4

CCFC: Ibrahim Covi (ejection) - 47'

CCFC: Alex Sutton (caution) - 62'

CFC: Nathan Koehler (caution) - 62'

CCFC: David "Pachi" Polanco (caution) - 72'

CCFC: Santiago Cambindo (caution) - 84'

Referee: Josiah Parke

Assistant Referees: Colin Ashley, Tre Gaither

Fourth Official: Andrew Paulen

Weather: Sunny, 64 degrees.

Attendance: 3,710

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.