Carolina Core FC Part Ways with Two Players

June 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







High Point, NC - Carolina Core FC today announced that the club has parted ways with players Santiago Cambindo and Cristian Gregoire, who are out of contract and will not return for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

"We'd like to thank Cristian and Santiago for their contributions to Carolina Core FC," said Chief Sporting Officer Eddie Pope. "We wish the both of them the best in the next steps of their careers."

Cambindo and Gregoire were both a part of Carolina Core FC's inaugural season in MLS NEXT Pro during the 2024 season.







