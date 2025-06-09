Carolina Core FC Part Ways with Two Players
June 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Carolina Core FC News Release
High Point, NC - Carolina Core FC today announced that the club has parted ways with players Santiago Cambindo and Cristian Gregoire, who are out of contract and will not return for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.
"We'd like to thank Cristian and Santiago for their contributions to Carolina Core FC," said Chief Sporting Officer Eddie Pope. "We wish the both of them the best in the next steps of their careers."
Cambindo and Gregoire were both a part of Carolina Core FC's inaugural season in MLS NEXT Pro during the 2024 season.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 9, 2025
- Chicago Fire FC II Earns 2-2 Draw against New England Revolution II - Chicago Fire FC II
- New York City FC II Earns 3-2 Victory over Atlanta United 2 - New York City FC II
- Carolina Core FC Part Ways with Two Players - Carolina Core FC
- 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup Final to Re-Air on KDFI More 27 - North Texas SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Core FC Stories
- Carolina Core FC Part Ways with Two Players
- Drake Hadeed Called into Antigua and Barbuda Men's National Team for World Cup Qualifiers
- Carolina Core FC Scores Twice in Decisive Road Victory against Inter Miami II
- Carolina Core FC Maintains Clean Sheet at Home in Draw against Huntsville City FC
- Carolina Core FC Earns Crucial Point on the Road against New York Red Bulls II