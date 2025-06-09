Timbers2 Host Ventura County FC on Wednesday Night

June 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Timbers2 are back in action as they host Ventura County FC at Providence Park for a midweek, Western Conference showdown. Kickoff from Providence Park is set for 7:30pm PT. Secure your seats or catch the game on MLS Season Pass.

Come support T2!

Wednesday June 11 - 7:30pm Kickoff. Tickets for Timbers2 matches are free, but must be reserved in advanced through SeatGeek.

How to Watch

Wednesday's match airs live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The Storyline

Timbers2 are back and refreshed following a two-week break. The month of May was a busy one, however June brings only two matchups for T2 - both at home; Ventura County on Wednesday and Austin FC II on Friday, June 20.

Ventura County currently sit atop the Western Conference with 23 points from 12 matches. T2 and VCFC faced each other on April 23, a meeting that Portland won 3-2 at Ventura County. Since that meeting, VCFC has a 3-2-1 record, with an additional PK shootout point. Forwards Rubén Ramos Jr. and Luis Müller lead the way offensively with four goals apiece. Additionally, Müller leads his club in goal contributions, adding three assists to his name. Goalkeeper Brady Scott has started all 12 matches this season, registering two clean sheets, 63.5% save percentage, and 2.8 saves per game.

Wednesday's meeting marks the second of three between the two clubs this season as Timbers2 will travel to Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Aug. 9 for their final meeting of the regular season.







