Revolution II Battle Chicago Fire FC II to 2-2 Draw

June 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - New England Revolution II (4-3-4; 20 pts.) dueled Chicago Fire FC II (5-4-2; 17 pts.) to a 2-2 draw on Monday afternoon at SeatGeek Stadium, collecting an additional point with the 5-4 shootout victory. New England's attacking efforts were highlighted by a pair of 16-year-old Revolution Academy products, Judah Siqueira and Josh Macedo, who both netted their first professional goals in Monday's match.

The first 21 minutes of the match were played on Sunday afternoon, before weather delays postponed the remaining minutes of the contest until Monday. New England commenced the scoring on Sunday, with Siqueira opening his MLS NEXT Pro account in the 15th minute. Siqueira, an Easton, Mass. native, converted on a feed inside the penalty area from midfielder Gevork Diarbian. The Providence College alum recorded his third goal contribution over the last five matches, and his second assist of the season.

The match resumed in the 22nd minute on Monday, with New England holding a 1-0 edge over Chicago. Just before halftime, the hosts equalized when Chicago's Jean Diouf volleyed in a corner from Claudio Cassano in the 42nd minute, sending New England's fifth consecutive road game into a 1-1 tie at halftime.

New England regained the lead in the 59th minute, with Macedo netting the first goal of his professional career, an unassisted tally. Dias initiated the play, firing a shot that deflected off the hands of Chicago's goalkeeper to the feet of Macedo. The Academy product buried the rebound into the net to put New England ahead. Chicago rallied again in the 78th minute, with Cassano leveling the match at 2-2.

In net for New England, Max Weinstein made three saves in his second straight start, also recording one stop in the ensuing penalty shootout. In front of Weinstein, the center-back pairing of Boston College alum Victor Souza and Sweden international Gabe Dahlin both logged their 10th appearances of the season. Left back Hesron Barry submitted a 90-minute shift in his 10th start of the campaign, joining Macedo on the flanks.

Revolution II forward Michael Tsicoulias, who signed with the club two weeks ago, logged his first start of the 2025 campaign in the match. The Newton, Mass. native who most recently featured for the University of New Hampshire has seen minutes in consecutive contests since joining New England.

New England concludes it's five-game road swing and returns home to Foxborough this weekend, hosting Eastern Conference side FC Cincinnati 2 at Gillette Stadium. Sunday's match kicks off at 2:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, with James Hadnot calling the contest.

New England has claimed points in eight of its 11 matches to open the 2025 season. Revolution II has also logged results in consecutive away matches, going 1-0-1 to close its five-game road swing.

Today's penalty shootout victory saw goals from F Marcos Dias, M Gevork Diarbian, M Javaun Mussenden, D Victor Souza, and D Gabe Dahlin. New England has now collected an additional point in all four of its penalty shootouts in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Revolution II returns home on Sunday, where the team is an unbeaten 3-0-2 at Gillette Stadium this season.

Revolution Academy F Judah Siqueira netted his first professional goal. The 16-year-old Easton, Mass. native suited up for his second start of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Fellow 16-year-old Academy player Josh Macedo also opened his Revolution II account in his second start of the season.

Diarbian, a Cranston, R.I. native, registered his second assist of the season. The Providence College alum has found the scoresheet three times in the last five matches.

Diarbian and Dias both contributed a team-best three shot attempts. Diarbian has a team-leading 26 shots on the season, with Dias slightly behind with 25 shots.

Newton, Mass. native F Michael Tsicoulias suited up for his first MLS NEXT Pro start after signing with the club on May 29, logging 86 minutes.

Revolution Academy D Sage Kinner, a Burlington, Vt. native, entered the match as a second-half substitute for his 2025 season debut.

Revolution II Match #11

New England Revolution II 2 (5) vs. Chicago Fire FC II 2 (4)

June 9, 2025 - SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, Ill.)

Referee: Kaitlyn Trowbridge

Assistant Referee: Fermin Sanchez (AR1)

Assistant Referee: Jared Kuehl (AR2)

Fourth Official: Salvador Flores

Weather: 68 degrees and mostly cloudy

NE - Judah Siqueira 1 (Gevork Diarbian 2) 15'

CHI - Jean Diouf (Trip Fleming) 42'

NE - Josh Macedo 1 (Unassisted) 59'

CHI - Claudio Cassano (Emir Herrera) 78'

CHI - Charles Nagle (Yellow Card) 16'

CHI - Peter Soudan (Yellow Card) 64'

NE - Gevork Diarbian (Yellow Card) 90'+5

New England Revolution II: Max Weinstein; Hesron Barry, Victor Souza, Gabe Dahlin, Josh Macedo; Cristiano Oliveira (Sage Kinner 89'), Javaun Mussenden, Marcos Dias; Gevork Diarbian, Judah Siqueira (Cristiano Carlos 76'), Michael Tsicoulias (Robert Nichols III 86')

Substitutes Not Used: Joe Buck, Julian Chapman, Sheridan McNish, Aarin Prajapati

Chicago Fire FC II: Patrick Los; Chase Gasper (Geni Kanyane 63'), Diego Konincks, Jean Diouf (Josue Pfrommer 63'), Peter Soudan; Charles Nagle (Juan Miguel Zapata Calle 90'), Vitaliy Hlyut (Emir Herrera 60'), Trip Fleming; Claudio Cassano, Jason Shokalook (Dean Boltz 60'), Dylan Borso

Substitutes Not Used: Patryk Stechnij, Bryce Richards, Olu Oyegunle, David Tchétchao Karo

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Chicago Fire FC II

13 Shots 10

6 Shots (on Target) 5

4 Blocked Shots 1

3 Saves 4

3 Corner Kicks 3

2 Offsides 2

16 Fouls 14

296 (77.4%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 461 (84.2%)







