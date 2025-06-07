Revolution II Visit Chicago Fire FC II on Sunday

June 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - New England Revolution II (4-3-3, 18 pts.) will travel to play against Eastern Conference side Chicago Fire FC II (5-4-1, 16 pts.) on Sunday afternoon at SeatGeek Stadium. The match kicks off at 4:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com with James Hadnot providing the play-by-play.

Sunday's contest marks the final fixture of a five-game road swing for New England, who have collected points in seven of their first 10 games to open the 2025 season. One of the league's top defensive sides, Revolution II are tied for the third-fewest goals conceded leaguewide this season (12), with four clean sheets. New England will be tested by a Fire FC II attack that enters Sunday's match ranking tied for seventh in assists (14) and 10th in goals scored (20) in MLS NEXT Pro.

The Eastern Conference rivals will meet this weekend for their first of three battles this season. New England enters the weekend in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, with Chicago trailing slightly behind in eighth place. The two teams are at an even 2-2-3 in the all-time series, with the most recent match ending in a 1-1 draw on August 31, 2024.

Revolution II will look to build on last Saturday's 1-0 victory over NYCFC II, New England's first road win of the 2025 campaign. Last Saturday's game-winning goal came from Groton, Mass. native Malcolm Fry, who provided the late heroics in the 89th minute. Fry, a Revolution Academy product, suited up for his 2025 debut during last weekend's win. The Homegrown forward registered a 16-minute appearance, entering the match for Liam Butts. New England's leading scorer, Butts ranks tied for ninth in MLS NEXT Pro with five goals this season.

Butts (Guyana) is one of three Revolution II players who will be away for international duty this weekend, along with midfielder Allan Oyirwoth (Uganda) and goalkeeper JD Gunn (Panama). With a few players absent from the roster, Revolution II will lean on forward Marcos Dias to guide the attack. Dias, who played all 90 minutes last weekend, is tied for second in assists (4) and ranks second in key passes (31) leaguewide. The Brazilian international owns seven goal contributions in 10 games played this season.

Cranston, R.I. native Gevork Diarbian led the team in shots last weekend against NYCFC II with three attempts. Diarbian remains the team leader in shots this season with 23 attempts across nine games played. Newton, Mass. native Michael Tsicoulias also registered his season debut in last weekend's match, appearing as a substitute after signing with Revolution II last week. Tsicoulias developed in the Revolution Academy and played his senior season of college soccer last fall at the nearby University of New Hampshire.

Defensively, New England collected its fourth shutout of the season last weekend, tied for the league lead. Goalkeeper Max Weinstein, a Montpelier, Vt. native, made four saves in his season debut. Boston College product Victor Souza and Swedish international Gabe Dahlin anchored the defense last weekend. Pembroke, Mass. native and Revolution Academy product Aidan Reilly made his first professional start at left back. Reilly, the 50th Revolution Academy player to make his professional debut with Revolution II, looks to make his third consecutive appearance on Sunday.

REVOLUTION MEDIA CENTER: Photos, B-Roll and Additional Resources

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #11

New England Revolution II at Chicago Fire FC II

Sun., June 8, 2025

4:00 p.m. ET

SeatGeek Stadium

(Bridgeview, Ill.)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.