Chattanooga FC Comes from Behind to Earn Shootout Win over Inter Miami CF II

June 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC came from behind to draw 3-3 with Inter Miami CF II and win the shootout for the extra point 5-4 to jump back to the top of the Eastern Conference and secure two crucial points in the MLS NEXT Pro standings on Saturday evening.

Miami jumped to an early 2-0 lead before Tate Robertson converted a penalty in the 27th minute. Miami regained its two-goal cushion before the break, however, and went in 3-1 ahead.

In the second half, Chattanooga showed the resilience that has been on display throughout the season. Daniel Mangarov scored a brilliant flicked goal in the 54th minute as he latched onto the end of a pass from Tate Robertson, who leads the league with six assists.

Jalen James came off the bench to score the equalizer, linking with Peter Plougmand before slotting past Miami keeper Marias Marin.

After the draw, the match went to a shootout for the extra point. Eldin Jakupović saved the first penalty attempted by Ricardo Montenegro and his teammates did the rest and were flawless from the spot to help seal two hard-earned points.

Head Coach Chris Nugent's side regains its lead at the summit of the Eastern Conference and remains top of the overall league standings.

"There were a lot of positives," said Nugent in his post-match press conference. "It was disappointing what we showed in the first half. It's always positive to see the resiliency. It's easy after a loss to fall into a slump, especially after a difficult and emotional loss last week. To be down and up against it with a difficult team that found ways to create chances and be dominant and really nullify them. Our challenge moving forward is, if that's who we are in the second half, we have to show that all the time."

The team's next league match will be away to New York Red Bulls II in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday, June 15th before a return to Finley Stadium on Saturday, June 21st against FC Cincinnati 2.

CFC Women wrap up its regular season home schedule at Finley Stadium on Saturday, June 14th with a match against Atlanta Fire United in WPSL action.

Man of the Match: Tate Robertson

Box Score

Chattanooga FC (8W-2L-3D, 29 pts.) - Inter Miami CF II (4W-7L-2D, 14 pts.)

Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tenn.

Final score:

CFC: 3

MIA: 3

CFC wins 5-4 in the shootout for the extra point

Scoring summary:

7': Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida - MIA

20': Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida - MIA

27': Tate Robertson (PK) - CFC

33': Mateo Saja - MIA

54': Daniel Mangarov - CFC

80': Jalen James - CFC

Stats (CFC / MIA):

xG: 2.11+PK / 1.7

Possession: 42% / 58%

Shots: 12 / 12

Shots on goal: 4 / 6

Blocked shots: 4 / 3

Total passes: 378 / 533

Passing accuracy percentage: 81.8 / 86.3

Corners: 3 / 3

Total crosses: 6 / 3

Offsides: 3 / 1

Goalkeeper saves: 3 / 1

Clearances: 7 / 8

Fouls: 8 / 12

Discipline:

68' - MIA, Bailey Sparks (Caution)

79' - MIA, Daniel Pinter (Caution)

90' - MIA, Matias Marin (Caution)

Line-ups:

CFC starters: Eldin Jakupović, Ethan Dudley (Jalen James 74'), Nathan Koehler, Farid Sar-Sar (C), Milo Garvanian (Mike Bleeker 46'), Steeve Louis Jean (Markus Naglestad 90'+3), Nick Mendonca, Tate Robertson, Daniel Mangarov, Peter Plougmand (Minjae Kwak 88'), Jesus Ibarra (Keegan Ancelin 46')

Substitutes not used: Michael Barrueta, Logan Brown, Robert Screen, Colin Thomas

Head Coach: Chris Nugent

MIA starters: Matias Marin, Tyler Hall, Daniel Sumalla, Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, Giovanni Ferraina, Ricardo Montenegro, Cesar Abadia, Alejandro Flores (Preston Plambeck 71'), Bailey Sparks (Santiago Ledesma 86'), Daniel Pinter, Mateo Saja (Bryan Destin 85')

Substitutes not used: Ivan Schmid, Lesther Garcia, Derrek Martinez, Samuel Basabe, Theo Vorenkamp, Yuval Cohen

Head Coach: Cristian Ledesma







