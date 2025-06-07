Inter Miami CF II Earns a Point on the Road against Chattanooga FC

June 7, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (4W-7L-2D, 14 points) earned a valuable point on the road against Eastern Conference leaders Chattanooga FC (8W-2L-3D, 29 points). The Herons were edged out in the penalty shootout, with the hosts claiming the extra point.

The match saw a standout performance from Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, who netted a first-half brace, while Mateo Saja added his sixth goal of the season with a sensational backheel finish.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami CF II took the pitch with Matias Marin in goal; Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, Tyler Hall, Daniel Sumalla, captain Giovanni Ferraina and Cesar Abadia-Reda made up a back line of five; Ricardo Montenegro, Bailey Sparks and Alejandro Flores in the midfield; with Mateo Saja alongside Daniel Pinter leading the team's attack.

Match Action

Inter Miami CF II struck early to take the lead after a precise over-the-top pass from goalkeeper Marin found Zeltzer-Zubida in behind the defense. The forward remained composed and calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper to give the Herons an early advantage.

In the 20th minute, Zeltzer-Zubida doubled his tally. After receiving a well-placed ball out wide from Ferraina, he made a strong individual effort cutting inside before finishing with his right foot to double Inter Miami's lead.

The hosts responded just seven minutes later when Tate Robertson converted from the penalty spot, cutting the Herons' lead in half.

However, Inter Miami II answered swiftly. In the 30th minute, Saja restored the two-goal cushion with a moment of brilliance. Sparks delivered a precise low cross into the box, and Saja met it with a stunning backheel finish to make it 3-1 and cap off a dominant first-half display.

In the second half, the hosts climbed their way back into the match, scoring in the 53rd minute to narrow the deficit. They later found the equalizer in the 80th minute after a quick buildup and incisive progression through the midfield, leveling the score at 3-3 and sending the match to a penalty shootout.

Inter Miami II was narrowly edged out by Chattanooga in the penalty shootout, earning a hard-fought point on the road against the Eastern Conference leaders.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami II will head to Canada to visit Toronto FC II in more MLS NEXT Pro action on Thursday, June 12 at 7 p.m. ET at York Lions Stadium.

Stats

Possession:

CFC - 42%

MIA - 58%

Shots:

CFC - 12

MIA - 12

Saves:

CFC - 3

MIA - 1

Corners:

CFC - 3

MIA - 3

Fouls:

CFC - 8

MIA - 12







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.