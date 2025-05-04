Carolina Core FC Earns Crucial Point on the Road against New York Red Bulls II

May 4, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Montclair, New Jersey - Facundo Canete scored two goals in the second half to help Carolina Core FC secure a critical point away from home against Eastern Conference heavyweight New York Red Bulls II.

Goal-Scoring Plays

NYRBII - Rafael Mosquera, 20th minute: A dangerous NYRBII corner kick slipped through the crowd of bodies in the box before being pounced upon and smashed in from close range by forward Rafael Mosquera.

CCFC - Facundo Canete, 51st minute: Midfielder Facundo Canete outleaped the Red Bulls II defense using his head to connect with a corner kick from Paul Leonardi, finding the bottom left corner of the net.

NYRBII - Dennis Nelich, 75th minute: Rafael Mosquera weaved through multiple challenges down the left channel before sliding the ball to Dennis Nelich, who passed the ball into the bottom right corner.

CCFC - Facundo Canete, 90+6th minute: Facundo Canete saw his initial penalty attempt saved but was able to follow up and convert the rebound into the right side of the net.

Postgame Notes

Canete Becomes Foxes' Top Scorer

Core's Continue Scoring Streak

Third Straight Unbeaten Away from Home

CCFC vs. NYRBII | MLSNP Box Score

Canete Becomes Foxes' Top Scorer

Facundo Canete became the top scorer for Carolina Core FC in this MLS NEXT Pro campaign with a man-of-the-match performance after bringing The Foxes level twice in the second half of the match to help earn a point on the road. His first goal came in the form of a header after connecting with a corner kick delivered by Paul Leonardi. In the dying minutes of the game, Anthony Sumo Jr. won a penalty to give Canete the chance for a late equalizer from the spot. After the initial penalty attempt was saved, he managed to convert the rebound into the back of the net. The Argentine midfielder has registered a team-high seven goal contributions (five goals and two assists) in all competitions this season.

Core Continue Scoring Streak

Carolina Core FC's two goals today mean that the North Carolina-based side has scored in every game this season across all competitions. The Foxes are currently ranked as the third highest goal-scoring team in the Eastern Conference, having netted fourteen goals in eight matches played. Facundo Canete (four), Jacob Evans (three), and David "Pachi" Polanco (two) are CCFC's top goal scorers so far this season.

Third Straight Unbeaten Away from Home

Canete's last-minute equalizer ensured that Carolina Core FC remained unbeaten in their last three away games in MLS NEXT Pro. Despite Sutton's heroics in the penalty shootout (three penalties prevented), Carolina Core FC could not secure an extra point, losing 7-6. However, earning a point away from home puts the Foxes in eleventh place in the Eastern Conference with nine points on the season. The Core remain just one point shy of a playoff position, meaning that a result at home next week would put them right back into playoff contention.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Juan Pablo Rodriguez (Zion Scarlett - 86'), Ibrahim Covi, Daniel Chica, Jathan Juarez, Paul Leonardi; Aryeh Miller (Anthony Sumo Jr. - 82'), Alenga Charles, Drake Hadeed (Glory Nzingo - 39'), Facundo Canete; David "Pachi" Polanco.

Substitutes not used - Jonathan Bazaes, Santiago Cambindo, Derek Cuevas, Andrew Pannenberg.

New York Red Bulls II - Aidan Stokes; Matthew Dos Santos (Caio Ramalho - 86'), Aiden Jarvis (Dylan Sullivan - 81'), Brooklyn Schwarz, Juan Gutierrez, Rafael Mosquera; Nehuen Benedetti, Steven Sserwadda, Adri Mehmeti, Ibrahim Kasule; Christian Gallagher (Dennis Nelich - 70').

Substitutes not used - Davi Alexandre, Copeland Berkley, Jeff Bryjak, Austin Causey, Jair Collahuazo, Timothy Logan.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC will face Huntsville City FC at Truist Point Stadium on Saturday, May 10, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets to the match are available for purchase here: Carolina Core FC vs. Huntsville City FC.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs New York Red Bulls II

May 4th, 2025 - MSU Soccer Park (Montclair, New Jersey)

Carolina Core FC record: 1-3-4 (9 points - 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York Red Bulls II record: 4-1-2 (15 points - 2nd in the Eastern Conference)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 0 2 2

New York Red Bulls II 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

NYRBII: Rafael Mosquera - 20'

CCFC: Facundo Canete (Paul Leonardi) - 51'

NYRBII: Dennis Nelich (Rafael Mosquera) - 75'

CCFC: Facundo Canete - 90'+6'

Misconduct Summary:

NYRBII: Adri Mehmeti (caution) - 1'

CCFC: Facundo Canete (caution) - 28'

CCFC: David "Pachi" Polanco (ejection) - 45'+3'

NYRBII: Dennis Nelich (caution) - 79'

Referee: Danielle Chesky

Assistant Referees: Logan Reeves, Bryan Conetta

Fourth Official: Johnathan Luk

Weather: Light Rain, 66 degrees.

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

