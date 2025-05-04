Revolution II Battle Toronto FC II to a 3-3 Draw on Sunday

May 4, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

TORONTO - New England Revolution II (3-1-3; 15 pts.) dueled Toronto FC II (3-2-2; 11 pts.) to a 3-3 draw at York Lions Stadium on Sunday afternoon, claiming an additional point with the 9-8 penalty shootout victory. Red-hot forward Liam Butts tallied his fifth goal in as many games, while midfielder Gevork Diarbian posted a goal-and-assist performance. Brazilian forward Marcos Dias drew a penalty in the second half and converted to tally his third goal of the season.

With today's draw, Revolution II extended their unbeaten streak to three games, collecting points in six of their seven matches to open the season. Additionally, Revolution II currently ranks tied for second in MLS NEXT Pro with their 15 points on the year.

Toronto found the scoresheet early in the match, with Marko Stojadinovic opening the scoring in just the fifth minute. New England equalized moments later, with Butts slotting home a low shot behind Toronto's goalkeeper. Butts owns a team-best five goals on the year and is tied for the fourth-most goals scored in MLS NEXT Pro. Diarbian, a Cranston, R.I. native, was credited with an assist on the play, his first of the campaign.

New England claimed the lead in the 39th minute, with Diarbian netting his first goal of the season. The Providence College alum's initial shot was deflected by a Toronto defender, but Diarbian capitalized on the rebound, striking his second attempt off the right post and into the net. Diarbian led New England's attack with five shots, including three on target.

New England added another goal in the 49th minute, after Dias was fouled in the box. The Brazil international calmly converted from the spot for his third goal of the season, his sixth goal contribution in as many games. However, Toronto pulled one back in the 63rd minute and leveled the match in the 78th minute via a New England own goal.

With defender Eli Ackerman and midfielder Ivan Villalobos Lopez earning their first minutes today, 42 Revolution Academy products have now made their professional debuts with Revolution II. Fellow Academy player Grant Emerhi earned his first start with Revolution II today, while Academy midfielder Javaun Mussenden logged his first start of the 2025 campaign. 16-year-old midfielder Judah Siqueira entered the match in the 76th minute, suiting up for his third appearance with New England.

Revolution II are off next week and will return to action on Sunday, May 18 with a visit to the New York Red Bulls II at MSU Soccer Park. The match kicks off at 5:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com, with Marion Crowder calling the action.

MATCH NOTES

New England extended its unbeaten streak to three games on Sunday, claiming points in six of its seven matches this season.

Revolution II's 15 points this season are currently tied for second-best leaguewide.

F Liam Butts tallied the opening goal for New England, his team-leading fifth of the campaign. Butts has recorded five goals in his last five games and is tied for the fourth-most goals scored in the league.

M Gevork Diarbian recorded his first goal and assist this year. The Cranston, R.I. native led New England's attack with five shot attempts, including three on target.

F Marcos Dias netted his third goal of the season, his second from a set piece. The Brazilian forward marked his sixth goal contribution in as many games.

Dias also registered two key passes today and currently ranks second in MLS NEXT Pro with his 25 total key passes on the year.

GK JD Gunn made four saves, including an additional four stops in the 12-round penalty shootout, in his second straight start.

Academy player Grant Emerhi, a Mansfield, Mass. native, earned his first professional start with Revolution II today.

Fellow Academy M Javaun Mussenden suited up for his first start with New England this season.

With Academy players Eli Ackerman and Ivan Villalobos Lopez both logging their first minutes with Revolution II today, 42 Revolution Academy products have now made their professional debuts with New England's second team.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #7

New England Revolution II 3(9) vs. Toronto FC II 3(8)

May 4, 2025 - York Lions Stadium (Toronto, Ontario)

Referee: Nivin Raizada

Assistant Referee: Aubrey Kptelko (AR1)

Assistant Referee: Vasyl Dzikh (AR2)

Fourth Official: Twayne Anderson

Weather: 50 degrees and cloudy

Scoring Summary:

TOR - Marko Stojadinovic (Patrick McDonald) 5'

NE - Liam Butts 5 (Gevork Diarbian 1) 15'

NE - Gevork Diarbian 1 (Unassisted) 39'

NE - Marcos Dias 3 (Penalty Kick) 49'

TOR - Dekwon Barry (Malik Henry) 63'

TOR - Gabe Dahlin (Own Goal) 78'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Damorney Hutchinson (Yellow Card) 45'+2

TOR - Malik Henry (Yellow Card) 54'

TOR - Reid Fisher (Yellow Card) 77'

NE - Victor Souza (Yellow Card) 90'+1

New England Revolution II: JD Gunn; Hesron Barry (Eli Ackerman 11', Joe Buck 84'), Victor Souza (C), Gabe Dahlin, Grant Emerhi; Marcos Dias, Cristiano Oliveira (Ivan Villalobos Lopez 66'), Javaun Mussenden; Gevork Diarbian, Damorney Hutchinson (Judah Siqueira 76'), Liam Butts.

Substitutes Not Used: Max Weinstein.

Toronto FC II: Adisa De Rosario; Stefan Kapor (Ythallo 63'), Marko Stojadinovic, Reid Fisher, Michael Sullivan, Patrick McDonald (Micah Chisholm 63'); Nate Edwards, Hassan Ayari (Antone Bossenberry 63'), Malik Henry (Constantinos Illiadis 63'); Jahmarie Nolan (Josh Nugent 72'), Charlie Sharp (Dekwon Barrow 46').

Substitutes Not Used: Lucas Olguin, Shafique Wilson, Richard Chukwu, Gianni Cimini.

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Toronto FC II

14 Shots 16

8 Shots (on Target) 6

3 Blocked Shots 4

4 Saves 5

2 Corner Kicks 6

3 Offsides 2

8 Fouls 14

449 (83.5%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 457 (84.0%)

