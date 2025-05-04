Toronto FC II 3 Draws New England Revolution II

May 4, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II (3W-2L-2T, 11 points) and New England Revolution II (3W-1L-3T, 15 points) played out a thrilling 3-3 draw on Sunday afternoon, before Revs II claimed the extra point in a dramatic 9-8 MLS NEXT Pro shootout at York Lions Stadium.

Toronto FC II made five changes from the side that defeated Chicago Fire FC II at home last Friday with Ythallo, Richard Chukwu, Mark Fisher, Markus Cimermancic and Dékwon Barrow making way for Stefan Kapor, Patrick McDonald, Nathaniel Edwards, Charlie Sharp and Jahmarie Nolan.

Two goals in the opening 15 minutes lit up early proceedings at York Lions Stadium. The hosts struck first through Marko Stojadinovic, who picked up Hassan Ayari's pass and blasted a thunderous left-footed shot from distance beyond New England goalkeeper JD Gunn.

The fifth minute goal marked Stojadinovic's first of the 2025 campaign, coming just a day after the Brampton, Ontario native celebrated his 21st birthday.

The lead, however, was short-lived as New England Revolution II equalized ten minutes later, when Gevork Diarbian set up Liam Butts for a close-range finish.

Revs II took a first-half lead when Gevork Diarbian's initial effort was blocked, before he pounced on the rebound and fired a powerful effort off the woodwork in the 39th minute.

The visitors were then awarded a penalty minutes into the restart when Adisa De Rosario was adjudged to have fouled Gevork Diarbian in the box. Marcos Dias stepped up and converted the ensuing spot-kick in the 49th minute to make it 3-1.

Seeking a response, TFC II pulled one back when Malik Henry's relentless pressing and dispossession of defender Eli Ackerman led to a perfectly placed pass for substitute Dékwon Barrow to tap into an empty net.

The 63rd minute strike marked the second straight match the two Canadian attackers combined for a goal, with Henry also setting up Barrow for the opener in last week's win over Chicago Fire FC II.

Trailing by one, the Young Reds' pressure paid off when substitute Joshua Nugent's low cross into the box was turned into the net by New England's Gabriel Dahlin for a 78th minute equalizer.

With the scores level at three upon the final whistle, the Sunday afternoon clash went to an MLS NEXT Pro shootout for the second time at York Lions Stadium this season. After a record-tying 12-round shootout featuring 24 spot kicks, New England Revolution II ultimately prevailed, edging TFC II 9 - 8.

Next up, the Young Reds wrap their four-game home stretch when Chattanooga FC come to town on Friday, May 9. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Scoring Summary:

TOR - Marko Stojadinovic 5' (Hassan Ayari)

NE - Liam Butts 15' (Gevork Diarbian)

NE - Gevork Diarbian 39'

NE - Marcos Dias 49' (penalty kick)

TOR - Dékwon Barrow 63' (Malik Henry)

TOR - Gabriel Dahlin 78' (own goal)

Shootout Summary:TOR - Michael Sullivan - goal (1:0)

NE - Marcos Dias - goal (1:1)

TOR - Ythallo - miss (1:1)

NE - Gevork Diarbian - miss (1:1)

TOR - Costa Iliadis - goal (2:1)

NE - Victor Souza - goal (2:2)

TOR - Antone Bossenberry - miss (2:2)

NE - Javaun Mussenden - goal (2:3)

TOR - Reid Fisher - goal (3:3)

NE - Liam Butts - miss (3:3)

TOR - Nathaniel Edwards - goal (4:3)

NE - Joe Buck - goal (4:4)

TOR - Joshua Nugent - goal (5:4)

NE - Judah Siqueira - goal (5:5)

TOR - Dékwon Barrow - miss (5:5)

NE - Grant Emerhi - miss (5:5)

TOR - Marko Stojadinovic - goal (6:5)

NE - Ivan Villalobos Lopez - goal (6:6)

TOR - Micah Chisholm - goal (7:6)

NE - JD Gunn - goal (7:7)

TOR - Adisa De Rosario - goal (8:7)

NE - Marcos Dias - goal (8:8)

TOR - Michael Sullivan - miss (8:8)

NE - Victor Souza - goal (8:9)

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Damorney Hutchinson 45+2' (caution)

TOR - Malik Henry 54' (caution)

TOR - Reid Fisher 77' (caution)

NE - Victor Souza 90+1' (caution)

TOR - Reid Fisher (ejection)

Lineups:

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic, Reid Fisher, Stefan Kapor (Ythallo 64'); Malik Henry (Costa Iliadis 63'), Hassan Ayari (Antone Bossenberry 64'), Michael Sullivan (C), Patrick McDonald (Micah Chisholm 63'), Nathaniel Edwards; Charlie Sharp (Dékwon Barrow 46'), Jahmarie Nolan (Joshua Nugent 72')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Richard Chukwu, Lucas Olguin

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II - JD Gunn; Grant Emerhi, Gabriel Dahlin, Victor Souza (C), Hesron Barry (Eli Ackerman 11', Joe Buck 84'); Javaun Mussenden, Cristiano Oliveira (Ivan Villalobos Lopez 66'), Marcos Dias; Damorney Hutchinson (Judah Siqueira 76'), Gevork Diarbian, Liam Butts

Substitutes Not Used: Maxwell Weinstein

Notables:

Jahmarie Nolan started his first match for Toronto FC II.

Marko Stojadinovic scored his first goal of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

