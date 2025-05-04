Toronto FC II (3) - New England Revolution II (3) Postgame Summary

May 4, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II gain the extra point after winning the penalty shootout by a score of 9-8

SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Marko Stojadinovic 5' (Hassan Ayari)

NE - Liam Butts 15' (Gevork Diarbian)

NE - Gevork Diarbian 39'

NE - Marcos Dias 49' (penalty kick)

TOR - Dékwon Barrow 63' (Malik Henry)

TOR - Gabriel Dahlin 78' (own goal)

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

TOR - Michael Sullivan - goal (1:0)

NE - Marcos Dias - goal (1:1)

TOR - Ythallo - miss (1:1)

NE - Gevork Diarbian - miss (1:1)

TOR - Costa Iliadis - goal (2:1)

NE - Victor Souza - goal (2:2)

TOR - Antone Bossenberry - miss (2:2)

NE - Javaun Mussenden - goal (2:3)

TOR - Reid Fisher - goal (3:3)

NE - Liam Butts - miss (3:3)

TOR - Nathaniel Edwards - goal (4:3)

NE - Joe Buck - goal (4:4)

TOR - Joshua Nugent - goal (5:4)

NE - Judah Siqueira - goal (5:5)

TOR - Dékwon Barrow - miss (5:5)

NE - Grant Emerhi - miss (5:5)

TOR - Marko Stojadinovic - goal (6:5)

NE - Ivan Villalobos Lopez - goal (6:6)

TOR - Micah Chisholm - goal (7:6)

NE - JD Gunn - goal (7:7)

TOR - Adisa De Rosario - goal (8:7)

NE - Marcos Dias - goal (8:8)

TOR - Michael Sullivan - miss (8:8)

NE - Victor Souza - goal (8:9)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

NE - Damorney Hutchinson 45+2' (caution)

TOR - Malik Henry 54' (caution)

TOR - Reid Fisher 77' (caution)

NE - Victor Souza 90+1' (caution)

TOR - Reid Fisher (ejection)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 3-2-2 11 points

New England Revolution II 3-1-3 15 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic, Reid Fisher, Stefan Kapor (Ythallo 64'); Malik Henry (Costa Iliadis 63'), Hassan Ayari (Antone Bossenberry 64'), Michael Sullivan (C), Patrick McDonald (Micah Chisholm 63'), Nathaniel Edwards; Charlie Sharp (Dékwon Barrow 46'), Jahmarie Nolan (Joshua Nugent 72')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Richard Chukwu, Lucas Olguin

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II - JD Gunn; Grant Emerhi, Gabriel Dahlin, Victor Souza (C), Hesron Barry (Eli Ackerman 11', Joe Buck 84'); Javaun Mussenden, Cristiano Oliveira (Ivan Villalobos Lopez 66'), Marcos Dias; Damorney Hutchinson (Judah Siqueira 76'), Gevork Diarbian, Liam Butts

Substitutes Not Used: Maxwell Weinstein

MEDIA NOTES

Jahmarie Nolan started his first match for Toronto FC II.

Marko Stojadinovic scored his first goal of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

