Toronto FC Athletes Named to Canada U-17 Roster for 2026 Concacaf U-17 World Cup Qualifiers

Published on January 27, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Canada Soccer announced today that Stefan Kapor from Toronto FC, Quinton Belfon, Edwin Omoregbe, John Chukwu (alternate) and Sasha Romanov (alternate) from the Toronto FC Academy have been named to the U-17 Canadian National Team for the 2026 Concacaf U-17 World Cup Men's Qualifiers. Canada will travel to one of six host countries, Costa Rica, starting on Tuesday, February 3, and concluding on Thursday, February 12, where they will compete in a single-round format tournament, which was previously introduced during the 2025 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. In each group, every team will face each other once, with the group winner qualifying for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar in November.

The official tournament draw took place on October 21, 2025, and saw Canada drawn into Group G alongside Aruba, the Cayman Islands and Jamaica. Canada is one of 34 participating Concacaf Member Associations, which are all split into eight groups and will compete across six host nations (Honduras, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, Costa Rica, and Guatemala). Les Rouges will open round-robin play on Friday, February 6, against the Cayman Islands, with a kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. They will then face Aruba on Sunday, February 8, and Jamaica on Wednesday, February 11, both also scheduled for a 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff. A full schedule of the qualifiers can be found here.

Canada will look to repeat history as they won their group at the 2025 qualifiers, which saw a total of six Toronto FC Academy athletes named to the squad, including: Dominic Kantorowicz (U-18 TFC Academy), Elijah Roche (U-18 TFC Academy), Richard Chukwu (U-18 TFC Academy), Timothy Fortier (U-18 TFC Academy), Antone Bossenberry (Toronto FC II) and Kapor as an alternate (Toronto FC). Toronto FC's First Team is currently in Marbella, Spain, for their preseason training camp, where Richard Chukwu, Fortier and Bossenberry have been invited to their first preseason. Kapor, who signed a TFC First Team contract on October 3, 2025, will be leaving camp to join the national team for the qualifiers.

Kapor has been invited to multiple camps and tournaments with the Canadian Men's National team program during the 2025 season, including last year's U-17 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers as an alternate, the U-16 National Team UEFA Development Training Camp in Poland, the U-17 National Team Training Camp in Spain and the FIFA U-17 World Cup before sustaining an injury in a pre-tournament friendly. Belfon, Omoregbe and John Chukwu were also part of the U-16 National Team UEFA Development Training Camp in Poland. Omoregbe was most recently selected to compete in the 4 Nations Tournament in Mexico with the U-16 Canadian National Team in November 2025. John Chukwu and Romanov both competed in the Concacaf Boys' U-15 Championship in Costa Rica for the U-15 Canada Men's National Team in August 2025, which saw the duo log over 400 combined minutes across three matches played.

Canada U-17 Group Schedule

February 6 - Canada vs. Cayman Islands | Costa Rica Federation Field

February 8 - Aruba vs. Canada | Costa Rica Federation Field

February 11 - Canada vs. Jamaica | Costa Rica Federation Field

CANADA U-17 CONCACAF QUALIFIERS ROSTER (A-Z)

D - Belfon, Quinton // Toronto FC Academy ¬â¹

M - Breton, Eloi // Académie de CF Montréal

F - Brown, Tyler // Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy

M - Budd, Raffi // Cardiff City

F - Torres Cook, Liam // Castellón CD

F - Delgado, Diago // Rio Ave FC ¬â¹

D - Kapor, Stefan // Toronto FC

M - Laroche, Xavier // Levante UD

D - Louima, Alain // Escuela Futbol Huesca ¬â¹

M - Lourenco, Vicente // Casa Pia AC

GK - MacKinnon, Benjamin // Cavigal Nice

D - Okoko, Lohamba // DC United Academy

D - Omoregbe, Edwin // Toronto FC Academy

GK - Pandolfo, Gabriel // Académie de CF Montréal

F - Parker, Van // Real Salt Lake Academy

M - Pascal, Raphael // Académie de CF Montréal

GK - Rogers, Sam // Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy

D - Schoppitsch, Silas // FK Austria Vienna ¬â¹

M - Rickert, Connor // Marbella FC

M - Wood, Niko // SC Heerenveen ¬â¹

D - Zamble, Ulrich // Académie de CF Montréal

Alternates: Arkhurst, Leon - Académie de CF Montréal, Chukwu, John - Toronto FC Academy, Romanov, Sasha - Toronto FC Academy







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from January 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.