Inter Miami CF II Secures Victory over New York City FC II
May 4, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II (3W-4L-1D, 10 points) secured a thrilling 4-2 victory over New York City FC II with a dominant performance tonight. Goals from Alejo Ristano, Mateo Saja, Cristian Ortiz and Yuval Cohen led Inter Miami II to victory at Chase Stadium
Lineup Notes
Inter Miami CF II took the pitch with Ivan Schmid in goal; Ristano, Tyler Hall, captain Giovanni Ferraina and Samuel Basabe made up a back line of four; Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, Ricardo Montenegro, Bailey Sparks and Santiago Morales in the midfield; Saja and Leo Afonso leading the team's attack.
Match Action
Inter Miami II controlled the tempo from the opening whistle, dominating possession and consistently pressuring NYCFC II's defensive line. Despite their early dominance, it was the opposition who struck first in the 22nd minute, when Christopher Tiao's header opened the scoreline. Undeterred, the Herons continued to press and were rewarded just before halftime when Morales lofted a perfectly weighted ball over the top, allowing Ristano to slip past the backline and calmly slot in the equalizer.
The momentum carried into the second half, where Inter Miami II quickly took the lead. Ristano turned provider this time, delivering a pinpoint cross for Saja, who finished clinically to put the Herons ahead 2-1. NYCFC II responded quickly, converting from the penalty spot to level the score once again
As the second half progressed, Inter Miami II maintained their dominance and created the better opportunities. Their persistence paid off in the 84th minute when a buildup ended with second-half substitute Ortiz rifling a shot from the top of the box into the net, restoring the lead.
In added time, Inter Miami II capped off the performance with a rapid counterattack. Cohen found space in transition and delivered the final goal, sealing a 4-2 victory and all three points for the Herons.
Next Match
Next, Inter Miami II will visit Crown Legacy FC on Friday, May 9 at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex to continue with the MLS NEXT Pro regular season action.
Stats
Possession:
MIA - 53%
NYC - 47%
Shots:
MIA - 17
NYC - 10
Saves:
MIA - 1
NYC- 3
Corners:
MIA - 8
NYC - 4
Fouls:
MIA - 15
NYC- 15
