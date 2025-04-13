St. Louis CITY SC Adds Forwards Mykhi Joyner and Brendan McSorley on Short-Term Agreements

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC has added forwards Mykhi Joyner and Brendan McSorley to the first-team roster ahead of tonight's Sunday Night Soccer matchup against Columbus Crew at 6:00 p.m. CT at Energizer Park. McSorley joins on a short-term loan from the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, St Louis CITY2, while Joyner, an off-roster Homegrown Player, is eligible as a short-term call-up.

Joyner earns his first call-up of the season after training with the first team during preseason, building on a standout 2024 campaign. The winger led CITY2 to the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Final and signed a Homegrown contract before making his MLS debut last season against Seattle Sounders FC. Joyner recorded a team-best 19 goals and four assists in 2024, including a club-record 16 regular-season goals. His performance secured second place in the MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot race and a spot on the league's Best XI.

McSorley has already had first team minutes after making his MLS debut on June 19, 2024, against the Colorado Rapids. The Randolph, New Jersey native received four call-ups to the senior team last season and has been a consistent contributor for CITY2, tallying 10 goals and two assists in 31 appearances. A product of Providence College, McSorley scored 23 goals and added five assists across 62 collegiate matches.

Per MLS roster rules, short-term agreements allow clubs to temporarily add players from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliates for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, Canadian Championship, and exhibition matches. Players on short-term loans may be named to a maximum of four MLS matchday rosters and can appear in up to two MLS regular-season matches.

Off-roster Homegrown Players, such as Joyner, are ineligible for MLS league competition unless called up on a short-term basis. These players may be included in up to six MLS regular-season matchday rosters per season.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC added forwards Mykhi Joyner and Brendan McSorley on short-term agreements.

