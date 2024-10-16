Michael Wentzel and Mykhi Joyner Named to MLS NEXT Pro Best XI

St Louis CITY2 center back Michael Wentzel and winger Mykhi Joyner

ST. LOUIS - St Louis CITY2 center back Michael Wentzel and winger Mykhi Joyner have been named to the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro's Best XI. CITY2 is one of three teams with at least two players in the league's Best XI team.

Wentzel made 19 appearances for CITY2, starting in all seven of the team's shutout victories this season. Joyner made 26 appearances, starting 21 and leading the team with 16 goals. Together, their impressive performances were instrumental in securing CITY2 a second-place finish in MLS NEXT Pro, achieving a club-record 56 points in a single season in the process.

"Both Michael and Mykhi have been exemplary players this season, and their selection to the league's Best XI team is a testament to their hard work and dedication," said Bobby Murphy, CITY2 Head Coach. "I have been really impressed with their commitment to excellence which has not only elevated their own games but has also inspired their teammates."

Wentzel, who has captained the team for the past two seasons, signed a first-team contract on July 3. Since then, he has made four appearances and two starts with CITY SC, with his MLS debut coming against Atlanta United in late June. CITY2 boasts a record of 13-4-2 when Wentzel is on the field. The German-American center back has also represented the United States internationally, debuting for the USYNT at the 2023 Pan American Games in Chile.

At just 18 years old, Joyner scored 16 goals, placing him second in the MLS NEXT Pro golden boot race. He averaged 0.81 goals per 90 minutes and recorded three braces in 2024, the most on the team. Joyner signed a homegrown contract with CITY SC on July 17 and made his MLS debut the same day against the Seattle Sounders.

Recently, Joyner's impressive performance earned him his first call-up to the United States U-19 MYNT, where he scored his first goal in a 3-2 victory against Japan.

Both Joyner and Wentzel, along with current first-team center back Kyle Hiebert, are the only players from the organization to receive MLS NEXT Pro Best XI honors.

Wentzel and Joyner will be back in action this Sunday, October 20 to face LAFC 2 in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Quarterfinal at CITYPARK. Kickoff is slated for 2:00 p.m. CT and fans can stream the match on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets are available.

