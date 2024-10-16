Defender Frankie Westfield and Midfielder CJ Olney Named to MLS NEXT Pro Best XI

October 16, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - MLS NEXT Pro today announced the winners of the End of Year regular-season awards, celebrating the standout performers of the league's 2024 season. Philadelphia Union II's Frankie Westfield and CJ Olney have both been named to the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI, recognizing the league's top players at each position.

In 2024, Union II defender and Vice-Captain Frankie Westfield set the pace for all defenders with 26 games played and 26 games started, logging the most minutes amongst his teammates with 2,313 minutes on the pitch. This season, Westfield set career highs with six goals and six assists, ranking second on the team in both categories. His six goals mark the most by any defender in club history, surpassing the previous record of five goals set by first team Assistant Coach Ryan Richter in 2016. On October 7, Westfield received his first call-up to the U.S. Under-20 Men's Youth National Team for a training camp in Chile, where he made an appearance as a substitute in the team's 3-0 victory against Chile.

Olney, 17, featured in 22 games (20 starts) and scored six goals while registering eight assists. His eight assists, along with 49 key passes and 42 corner kicks, ranked him highest among all Union II players this season and tied him for the third most assists in the league. Olney made his MLS debut on June 22, 2024, against Charlotte FC, coming on as a substitute in the 72nd minute. On August 6, 2024, he became the 25th Homegrown player in club history. In June, Olney received a call-up for the U.S. Under-19 Men's Youth National Team and contributed as a substitute in two matches.

Union II will face New York City FC II in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference quarterfinals and first-ever home playoff match at Subaru Park on Sunday, October 20th (5:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

