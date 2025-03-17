Union II earn extra point after shootout win

March 17, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II played to a 1-1 draw against New York Red Bulls II in their home opener at Subaru Park on Monday night. Midfielder Cavan Sullivan opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a free kick from outside the box. In stoppage time, New York forward Tanner Rosborough netted the equalizer, sending the match to a post-regulation shootout. Goalkeeper Andrew Rick made two saves in the shootout to help Union II secure the extra point.

Philadelphia Union II 1 (3) - New York Red Bulls II 1 (1)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Monday, March 17, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Lauren Aldrich

AR1: Mateusz Dulski

AR2: Robert Cordrey

4TH: Joshua Encarnacion

Weather: 48 degrees and cloudy

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - C. Sullivan (free kick) 20'

RBNY - T. Rosborough (A. Jarvis) 90+1'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Z. Mastrodimos (caution) 39'

PHI - G. Wetzel (caution) 55'

PHI - G. Wetzel (expulsion) 82'

PHI - N. Pariano (caution) 88'

RBNY - A. Modelo (caution) 90+3'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: A Rick; I. LeFlore (J. Griffin 68'), R. Qawasmy, G. Wetzel, N. Pariano; C. Sullivan (K. LeBlanc 83'), Z. Mastrodimos (Ó. Benítez 68'), D. Vazquez, C. Olney (L. Soria 74') ; S. Korzeniowski, S. Olivas (E. Davis 74').

Substitutes not used: M. Sheridan, G. Sequera, H. Bernstein.

New York Red Bull II: A. Stokes; M. Dos Santos, J. Collahuazo (D. Nelich 90'), A. O'Connor, J. Gutierrez; A. Jarvis, A. Modelo, S. Sserwadda, D. Sullivan (C. Gallagher 60'); T. Rosborough, I. Kasule (R. Mosquera 60').

Substitutes not used: A. Causey, D. Alexandre, C. Berkley, C. Ramalho, B. Schwarz, T. Logan.

TEAM NOTES

Midfielder Cavan Sullivan scored his first goal of the season from a free kick.

Midfielder Zachary Mastrodimos and defender Ramzi Qawasmy made their first Union II starts tonight.

Academy defender Jordan Griffin and defender Óscar Benítez made their Union II debuts tonight.

Philadelphia Union II will visit Huntsville City FC at Wicks Family Field on Friday, March 28 (8:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

