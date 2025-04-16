Philadelphia Union II Announce Schedule Change
April 16, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that their home match against Crown Legacy FC, originally scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 15, will now kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
For more information, please visit https://www.philadelphiaunion.com/unionii/.
