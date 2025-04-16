Tacoma Defiance Defeats Oakland Roots SC 2-1 in Third Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

April 16, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance forward Osaze De Rosario reacts after his game-winning goal

TUKWILA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance defeated Oakland Roots SC 2-1 after extra time on Tuesday night at Starfire Stadium in the Third Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Peter Kingston scored a free kick in the first half before Osaze De Rosario bagged the game-winning strike in the 108th minute to send Defiance through to the Round of 32. With the result, Tacoma is the only remaining MLS NEXT Pro team in the tournament. The club's opponent for the Round of 32 will be determined via a draw taking place Thursday, April 17 at 6:15 a.m. PT.

Tacoma now returns to MLS NEXT Pro play with a road match at Sporting KC II on Wednesday, April 23 at Swope Park (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 2 - Oakland Roots SC 1

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Venue: Starfire Stadium

Referee: Dion Coxe

Assistants: Hunter Zachwieja, Jordan Price

Fourth Official: Yannick Rothfuss

Weather: 63 degrees and mostly sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

TAC - Peter Kingston 28'

OAK - Neveal Hackshaw (penalty) 76'

TAC - Osaze De Rosario (Jackson Khoury) 108'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TAC - Snyder Brunell (caution) 29'

TAC - Peter Kingston (caution) 42'

TAC - Cody Baker (caution) 45'

OAK - Gavin Glinton (caution) 52'

OAK - Luis Saldana (caution) 54'

TAC - Travian Sousa (caution) 71'

OAK - Peter Wilson (caution) 77'

TAC - Elias Katsaros (caution) 87'

OAK - Tyler Gibson (caution) 94'

TAC - Cody Baker (ejection) 117'

TAC - Andrew Thomas (caution) 120'

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Andrew Thomas; Leo Burney (Jackson Khoury 60'), Stuart Hawkins, Kaito Yamada; Cody Baker, Snyder Brunell - captain (Charles Dodzi 108'), Peter Kingston, Travian Sousa; Joonmo Kang (Elias Katsaros 81'), Osaze De Rosario, Sebastian Gomez (Danny Robles 91')

Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Birame Diaw, Raffery Pedder

Oakland Roots SC - Raphael Spiegel; Neveal Hackshaw, Gagi Margvelashvili (Julian Bravo 83'), Abdirizak Mohamed; Ilya Alekseev (Jurgen Damm 101'), Ali Elmasnaouy (Jose Luis Sinisterra Castillo 65'), Tyler Gibson, Daniel Gomez (Bobosi Byaruhanga 65'), Justin Rasmussen; Emmanuel Johnson (Wolfgang Prentice 57'), Luis Saldana (Peter Wilson 57')

Substitutes not used: Kendall McIntosh

