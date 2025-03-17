Three Revolution II Players Selected for National Team Duty in March

March 17, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II forward Liam Butts (Guyana), midfielder Olger Escobar (Guatemala), and forward Alex Monis (Philippines) have all earned call-ups to join their respective national teams for the upcoming March FIFA international window. Additionally, Revolution Academy forward Grant Emerhi has been selected to represent Lithuania's Under-17 National Team.

Butts, 24, earns his first international call-up from the Guyana's Senior Men's National Team. The Golden Jaguars and Butts will meet Escobar and Guatemala in a pair of 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup preliminary matches on March 21 (9:00 p.m. ET) and March 25 (8:30 p.m. ET). With New England's second team, Butts owns five goals over 13 MLS NEXT Pro appearances and has logged 129 minutes through two starts in the 2025 season.

Escobar, a Revere, Mass. native, has recorded one goal and two assists in six appearances on the international stage with Guatemala's Senior National Team. Since 2023, the 18-year-old midfielder has amassed 31 MLS NEXT Pro appearances with Revolution II. Before turning pro with New England's second team, Escobar was named the 2022-23 Revolution Academy Player of the Year as the season's most outstanding amateur player in the club's pro pathway.

Monis joins the Philippines for the third round of AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers, hosting the Maldives on Tuesday, March 25 (8:00 a.m. ET). The 21-year-old made his senior international debut last June and has since tallied two assists across 13 appearances with the Philippines. In his second season with Revolution II, the right winger has logged one assist through the first two regular season matches. In 2024, Monis ranked second on Revolution II in goals (8) and assists (4).

A member of the Revolution Academy, Emerhi earns a selection to Lithuania's U-17 squad for Round 2 of the UEFA European Under-17 qualifying tournament. Emerhi and Lithuania will take on Georgia on Saturday, March 22 (3:00 p.m. ET) and Kazakhstan on Tuesday, March 25 (3:00 p.m. ET). On the international stage, the Mansfield, Mass. native has tallied two goals and one assist across 17 appearances with Lithuania's U-17 team. In the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season, Emerhi has recorded five goals and four assists with the Academy's U-18s.

Revolution II hosted their second match of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season last Thursday, March 13, defeating FC Cincinnati 2, 2-0. New England will be off this week during the March FIFA international window, before the team returns to Gillette Stadium to take on Toronto FC II on Friday, March 28 at 2 p.m. ET. All MLS NEXT Pro matches are available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV or MLSNEXTPro.com.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.