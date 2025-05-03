Revolution II Visit Toronto FC II on Sunday Afternoon

May 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

TORONTO - New England Revolution II (3-1-2, 13 pts.) begin a road-heavy stretch on Sunday afternoon, visiting Toronto FC II (3-2-1, 10 pts.) for its first of five consecutive away matches. Sunday's match kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET at York Lions Stadium and is available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com, with Matt Pedersen calling the action.

New England enters Sunday's clash in strong form, claiming points in five of its first six matches to open the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. Revolution II is unbeaten over its last two games, following a 2-1 defeat over New York City FC II last Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Last weekend's victory extended the team's unbeaten streak at home to five matches at 3-0-2. In addition, Revolution II are tied for third in MLS NEXT Pro for points per game (2.17) and tied for fourth in points (13). New England ranks sixth in the league in goal differential (+6).

Red-hot forward Liam Butts remains one of the most in-form strikers in MLS NEXT Pro, netting his fourth goal of the season in last weekend's match. Butts, New England's leading scorer, has scored in three of the last four games and ranks tied for fourth in tallies in MLS NEXT Pro. Forward Marcos Dias logged the assist on Butts' goal, his third helper of the season. The Brazilian striker matched his season-high of eight key passes in last Saturday's match. Dias owns 23 key passes on the season, second-best in MLS NEXT Pro.

Ugandan midfielder Allan Oyirwoth provided the difference last weekend, netting the game-winning goal for his first tally with Revolution II. The 18-year-old has suited up for five consecutive starts, ranking second on the team in shot attempts (12) this season. Jamaican forward Damorney Hutchinson provided the service on Oyirwoth's goal, recording his first assist of the season. In the midfield, 18-year-old Academy graduate Eric Klein logged the full 90 minutes, and ranks second on the team in minutes played this season (538).

Defensively, Revolution II's backline remains one of the strongest in MLS NEXT Pro. New England's four goals conceded are the second-fewest in the league, while the team has also allowed the fourth-fewest shot attempts (22) leaguewide. Central defenders Victor Souza and Gabe Dahlin, along with full backs Damario McIntosh and Hesron Barry, have all appeared in the last five matches for Revolution II. Goalkeeper JD Gunn, who owns two shutout performances this season, made three stops last weekend in his third start of the campaign.

New England and Toronto will convene for the second of three meetings this season, with the hosts riding a three-game unbeaten streak after a 2-0 defeat of Chicago Fire FC II last Friday. New England holds a 5-3-5 advantage over Toronto in the all-time series, including a 4-0 win in the most recent encounter earlier this season on March 28, highlighted by Butts' two-goal performance.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #7

New England Revolution II at Toronto FC II

Sun., May 4, 2025

3:00 p.m. ET

York Lions Stadium

(Toronto, Ontario)

