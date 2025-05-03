Timbers2 Takes on the Town FC in the Bay Area

May 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Timbers2 is back in MLS NEXT Pro action this Sunday as they take on The Town FC in the Bay Area. Kickoff from St. Mary's College in San Jose, Calif. is set for 5pm PT. Stream it live on MLS Season Pass.

The Storyline

Portland will look to build on their first win of the season, a 3-2 effort, 11 days ago at Ventura County FC. Forward Gage Guerra stole the spotlight in Southern California, capitalizing on defensive mistakes and finishing his chances to earn his first professional hattrick, and in doing so earned MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek honors.

The much-needed first win comes at a crucial moment of the season as T2 embarks on a busy month of May where they will play six matches (three at home, and three on the road) in twenty-four days. Up next is The Town FC, before returning to the Rose City for three-straight matches and then back on the road for the final two matches of May 2025.

The Town FC and Portland will meet for the second time this season, and first of two matches in the Bay Area in 2025.

Like T2, Sunday's hosts have had a challenging start to their campaign, collecting only four points after five matches, including a 1-1 draw with T2 at Providence Park on March 26. T2 defeated The Town FC in the ensuing penalty kick shootout to earn the extra point. Since their initial encounter, The Town has gone on to register two losses and a win, with the latter coming last weekend at the expense of LAFC 2 in a 5-1 pummeling.

