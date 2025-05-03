Union II remain only unbeaten team in the league

May 3, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II extended their unbeaten streak with a scoreless draw against Chattanooga FC on Saturday night at Finley Stadium. Goalkeeper Andrew Rick played a pivotal role, making three key saves in the first half and adding two more in the second to secure his second clean sheet of the season. Rick then came up big in the post-match shootout, stopping three attempts to earn Union II the extra point on the road.

Philadelphia Union II will return to Subaru Park to play Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday, May 11 (3:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Chattanooga FC 0 (8) - Philadelphia Union II 0 (9)

Finley Stadium (Chattanooga, Tennessee)

Saturday, May 3, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Celeste Roberts

AR1: Aaron Riley

AR2: James Duling

4TH: Aleksandar Zhelyazkov

Weather: 60 degrees and rain

GOALS/ASSISTS

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CFC - Tate Robertson (caution) 66'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Andrew Rick; Isaiah LeFlore, Rafael Uzcátegui, Neil Pierre (Óscar Benítez 85'), Gavin Wetzel; CJ Olney (Henry Bernstein 46'), David Vazquez (Giovanny Sequera 85'), Nick Pariano, Kellan LeBlanc (Leandro Soria 75'); Eddy Davis, Sal Olivas (Stas Korzeniowski 68').

Substitutes not used: Michael Sheridan, Ramzi Qawasmy.

Chattanooga FC: Eldin Jakupović; Ethan Dudley (Logan Brown 83'), Farid Sar-Sar, Nathan Koehler, Tate Robertson; Daniel Mangarov, Callum Watson, Nick Mendonca, Keegan Ancelin; Peter Plougmand, Markus Naglestad (Minjae Kwak 46').

Substitutes not used: Michael Barrueta, J.P. Philpot, Mike Bleeker, Robert Screen, Darwin Ortiz, Colin Thomas, Steeve Louis Jean.

TEAM NOTES

Midfielder Henry Bernstein made his Union II debut.

Goalkeeper Andrew Rick racked up five saves and registered his second clean sheet of the season.

Union II improved to an 8-5 all-time record in shootouts.

Philadelphia Union II will return to Subaru Park to play Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday, May 11 (3:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.