Union II earns first win of the season

April 10, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II returned to Subaru Park on Thursday night with a 5-1 win over Atlanta United 2. In the 21st minute, forward Stas Korzeniowski scored his first professional goal to open the scoring. Defender Neil Pierre headed in Union II's second goal in first-half stoppage time. Midfielder CJ Olney made it 3-0 in the 70th minute. Five minutes later, midfielder Kellan LeBlanc drew a penalty kick that Nick Pariano converted to make it 4-0. A minute later, LeBlanc scored the fifth and final goal to seal the win.

Philadelphia Union II will travel to Belson Stadium to play NYCFC II on Wednesday, April 23 (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union II (5) - Atlanta United 2 (1)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Thursday, April 10, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Luis Diego Arroyo

AR1: Andrew Charron

AR2: Bryan Conetta

4TH: Nick Karnovsky

Weather: 49 degrees and cloudy

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - S. Korzeniowski (Vazquez) 21'

PHI - N. Pierre (Olney Jr) 45+2'

PHI - C. Olney Jr (Davis) 70'

PHI - N. Pariano (penalty kick) 75'

PHI - K. LeBlanc (Davis) 76'

ATL - Javier Armas (penalty kick) 86'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

ATL - D. Chong Qui (caution) 33'

ATL - D. Chong Qui (second caution, ejection) 56'

PHI - M. Anderson (caution) 66'

PHI - K. LeBlanc (caution) 82'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Oliver Semmle; Isaiah LeFlore, Rafael Uzcátegui, Neil Pierre (Ramzi Qawasmy 46'), Gavin Wetzel; Cavan Sullivan (Markus Anderson 46'), CJ Olney (Kellan LeBlanc 72'), David Vazquez, Nick Pariano; Stas Korzeniowki (Jamir Johnson 72'), Sal Olivas (Eddy Davis 61').

Substitutes not used: Michael Sheridan, Óscar Benítez, Giovanny Sequera, Leandro Soria.

Atlanta United 2: Jayden Hibbert; Dom Chong Qui, Ronan Wynne, Salvatore Mazzaferro, Nyk Sessock; Moises Tablante (Nash Skoglund 76'), Will Reilly (Cooper Sanchez 63'), Javier Armas, Rodrigo Neri (Gabriel Wesseh 61'), Ryan Carmichael; Cayman Togashi (Patrick Weah 76').

Substitutes not used: Dillon Griner, Braden Dunham, Majub Bran, Adyn Torres.

TEAM NOTES

Midfielder CJ Olney obtained his third assist of the season, tied for second-most in MLS NEXT Pro.

Forward Stas Korzeniowski scored his first professional goal tonight.

Forward Eddy Davis obtained his first and second assist of the season.

Midfielder David Vazquez obtained his first assist of the season.

Goalkeeper Oliver Semmle earned his first clean sheet of the season.

Midfielders CJ Olney, Kellan LeBlanc and Nick Pariano, and defender Neil Pierre scored their first goal of the season.

