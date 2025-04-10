Inter Miami CF II Falls at Home to Toronto FC II

April 10, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II fell against Toronto FC II this Thursday evening at Chase Stadium.

Lineup Notes

The Herons' starting XI featured Rocco Rios Novo goal; Capitan Giovanni Ferraina, Tyler Hall, Ryan Sailor, and Samuel Basabe made up the back four; Bailey Sparks, Santiago Morales, Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, and Ricardo Montenegro in midfield; and forwards Leonardo Afonso and Yuval Cohen led the team's attack.

Match Action

Inter Miami CF II squared off against Toronto FC II in a tightly contested matchup, with both sides battling to find a breakthrough in the opening half. Chances came as each team matched the other's intensity across the pitch. Despite a few close calls, neither side could find the back of the net before the break, sending the match into halftime remaining at 0-0.

The Herons came out of the break with urgency, pushing forward in search of a breakthrough. Despite a spirited effort and several promising moments, they couldn't find the finishing touch. Toronto capitalized in the 80th minute, scoring the lone goal of the match to secure a 1-0 win by the final whistle.

Next Match

Inter Miami II's next MLS NEXT Pro match up will face Orlando City B on Tuesday, April 15th at 7 p.m. ET. at IMG Academy.

