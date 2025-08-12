Inter Miami CF II Gears up to Host Huntsville City FC at Chase Stadium on Thursday
August 12, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II is set to host Huntsville City FC on Thursday, August 14 at 7 p.m. ET. Subscribe to MLS NEXT Pro Season Pass on Apple TV to tune in to the game.
The Herons will go into Thursday's fixture on a positive note after claiming a 2-1 win at home against Atlanta United 2 on August 3; The win featured a goal from Academy product Daniel Pinter and second half substitute Lovens Delinois.
Huntsville, meanwhile, will enter the match following a 3-2 win against Carolina Core FC in its previous match at Wicks Family Field in Huntsville, Ala.
The sides are scheduled to face again on September 28 at Chase Stadium at 8 p.m. ET.
