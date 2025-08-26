Inter Miami CF II to Visit Atlanta United 2 on Wednesday

Inter Miami CF II (6W-12L-4D, 22 points) is set for mid-week MLS NEXT Pro regular season action on the road, with the team visiting Atlanta United 2 (5W-8L-8D, 25 points) this Wednesday, Aug. 27. Kick off at Fifth Third Bank Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Previous Meetings

Wednesday's matchup will mark the ninth all-time meeting between Inter Miami II and Atlanta United 2. Inter Miami II holds a record of four wins, two draws and two losses against the Georgia-based side.

In the most recent encounter, Inter Miami II took the three points at Chase Stadium with a late-winner from forward Lovends to close out the 2-1 victory earlier this season.

Scouting Report

Atlanta United 2 enters this match following a defeat on the road against Orlando City B this past weekend. The hosts have collected 25 points so far this season, with a record of five wins, eight draws, and eight losses, placing them 13th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Forward Rodrigo Neri has been a standout performer for Atlanta, leading the team with six goals and an assist this campaign.







