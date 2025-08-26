Chattanooga FC to Host 'All in for $10' Ticket Promotion

Published on August 26, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC announced today a special $10 ticket promotion for its match against Carolina Core FC on September 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET at Finley Stadium, presented by Erlanger.

The club will be selling general admission tickets to its match on September 21 for $10.00 to celebrate our community and the game that brings us all together. Come support CFC in the last stretch of the season as it pushes to secure a playoff spot and aims to host a playoff match in October!

ALL IN FOR $10! General admission tickets will be available for EXACTLY $10.00 at checkout, with no taxes or fees.

Youth grass hill pricing and a $15.00 flat rate for reserved chairback seating is still available.

Flat rate pricing for the match is made available in partnership with Erlanger.

CFC for ALL! CFC is committed to ensuring our community can enjoy and have access to the world's game in Chattanooga. When Fort Finley gets loud, we feel the energy!

The $10 ticket promotion will be available online now through matchday on Sunday, September 21. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.