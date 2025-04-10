Inter Miami CF II (0) - Toronto FC II (1) Postgame Summary

April 10, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







INTER MIAMI CF II (0) - TORONTO FC II (1) POSTGAME SUMMARY

SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Michael Sullivan 80'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

MIA - Leo Afonso 36' (caution)

TOR - Reid Fisher 37' (caution)

MIA - Bailey Sparks 44' (caution)

TOR - Reid Fisher 65' (ejection)

MIA - Leo Afonso 76' (ejection)

MIA - Preston Plambeck 85' (caution)

TOR - Adisa De Rosario 90' (caution)

MIA - Bryan Destin 90+1' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Inter Miami CF II 1-3-1 4 points

Toronto FC II 2-2-0 6 points

LINEUPS

INTER MIAMI CF II - Rocco Ríos Novo; Tyler Hall, Ryan Sailor, Giovanni Ferraina (C), Samuel Basabe; Bailey Sparks (Bryan Destin 84'), Santiago Morales, Ricardo Montenegro; Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida (Preston Plambeck 69'), Cohen Yuval (Mateo Saja 69'), Leo Afonso

Substitutes Not Used: Ivan Schmid, Alejo Ristano, Kendry Villafuerte, Derrek Martinez, Santiago Ledesma, Cristian Ortiz

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Reid Fisher, Ythallo, Richard Chukwu; Malik Henry (Mark Fisher 59'), Marko Stojadinovic, Lucas Olguin (Micah Chisholm 76'), Nathaniel Edwards (Antone Bossenberry 90+6'); Michael Sullivan (C), Hassan Ayari (Andrei Dumitru 77'), Charlie Sharp (Dékwon Barrow 59')

Substitutes Not Used: Nathaniel Abraham, Patrick McDonald, Costa Iliadis

MEDIA NOTES

Michael Sullivan scored his first goal for Toronto FC II.

Micah Chisholm made his TFC II debut as a 76th minute substitute, becoming the eighth player to make his club debut during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

The Young Reds kept their second clean sheet of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

