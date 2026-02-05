Toronto FC II Sign Canadians Christopher Kalongo and Daniel Stampatori

Toronto FC II announced today that the club has signed goalkeeper Christopher Kalongo and defender Daniel Stampatori to MLS NEXT Pro contracts ahead of the 2026 season. The pair will be added to the club's roster pending league and federation approval.

"We are happy to add Chris and Daniel to our roster as both players reinforce our commitment to having a strong local influence in the team," said Toronto FC Technical Director Sean Rubio. "Chris' experience in the CPL, Canadian Championship and Concacaf Champions Cup will provide meaningful value to the group and Daniel's performances with Lipscomb University have set him up well to continue his development within our environment."

Kalongo, 24, joins the Young Reds after spending four seasons (2022-2025) with Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL). He originally spent time as a development goalkeeper before signing a professional contract with the Hammers in February 2022. The Oakville, Ontario native made his club debut against Pacific FC on April 10, 2022, and recorded four clean sheets in 23 combined appearances (Canadian Premier League, CPL Playoffs, Canadian Championship and Concacaf Champions Cup). The shot-stopper won two CPL championship titles (2022, 2023) and two regular season titles (2024, 2025) with Forge and was named the league's Goalkeeper of the Month in April 2024. Prior to the CPL, Kalongo spent seven years playing youth soccer with Milton Magic and Oakville Soccer Club before representing Sigma FC in League1 Ontario action.

Stampatori, 21, spent the past four seasons at Lipscomb University (2022-2025), where he registered two goals and five assists across 53 appearances (43 starts). The Mississauga, Ontario native earned Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) All-Academic Team honours twice (2024, 2025), College Sports Communicators (CSC) All-Academic District Team recognition in 2025 and was named to the 2023 ASUN All-Tournament Team. The defender helped the Bisons win two regular season titles (2022, 2023) and two ASUN Championship titles (2022, 2023) along with two NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament appearances (2022, 2023) and three ASUN Tournament appearances (2022, 2023, 2025). Prior to the NCAA, Stampatori signed a development contract with Forge FC (CPL) in April 2022 and made two appearances for the Hammers including his club debut against Cavalry FC on April 16. He also spent six years playing youth soccer with Sigma FC.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC II sign goalkeeper Christopher Kalongo and defender Daniel Stampatori to MLS NEXT Pro contracts.

CHRISTOPHER KALONGO

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 190 lbs.

Birthdate: January 7, 2002 (Age - 24)

Hometown: Oakville, Ontario

Nationality: Canadian-South African

Last Club: Forge FC

DANIEL STAMPATORI

Position: Defender

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 160 lbs.

Birthdate: July 28, 2004 (Age - 21)

Hometown: Mississauga, Ontario

Nationality: Canadian

College: Lipscomb University







