Carolina Core FC Signs Midfielder David Diaz
Published on February 5, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Carolina Core FC News Release
HIGH POINT, NC - Carolina Core FC announced today the signing of Midfielder David Diaz to the 2026 roster.
Diaz, a California native, previously played for Ventura Country FC prior to joining the Core for its third season. He also played for California State University Northridge, Matadors.
"We're thrilled to add a player of David's caliber to the roster. His experience in Next Pro gives us a massive boost in the attack. It's a pleasure to welcome him to the Carolina Core community as we prepare for the 2026 season," said Assistant General Manager and Head Scout Andy Williams.
TRANSACTION DETAILS
David Diaz
Place Of Birth: California
Playing History: 2022 - 2024: Central Valley Fuego FC (USL1) / 2024 - 2025: Ventura County FC (MLSNP)
Collegiate: Cal State U, Northridge (CSUN Matadors)
Nationality: USA/Mexico
Height: 5, 11
Weight: 159
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 5, 2026
- Carolina Core FC Signs Midfielder David Diaz - Carolina Core FC
- Toronto FC II Sign Canadians Christopher Kalongo and Daniel Stampatori - Toronto FC II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.