Carolina Core FC Signs Midfielder David Diaz

Published on February 5, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







HIGH POINT, NC - Carolina Core FC announced today the signing of Midfielder David Diaz to the 2026 roster.

Diaz, a California native, previously played for Ventura Country FC prior to joining the Core for its third season. He also played for California State University Northridge, Matadors.

"We're thrilled to add a player of David's caliber to the roster. His experience in Next Pro gives us a massive boost in the attack. It's a pleasure to welcome him to the Carolina Core community as we prepare for the 2026 season," said Assistant General Manager and Head Scout Andy Williams.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

David Diaz

Place Of Birth: California

Playing History: 2022 - 2024: Central Valley Fuego FC (USL1) / 2024 - 2025: Ventura County FC (MLSNP)

Collegiate: Cal State U, Northridge (CSUN Matadors)

Nationality: USA/Mexico

Height: 5, 11

Weight: 159







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.