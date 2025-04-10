Cincinnati Wins 5-3 on Penalties

April 10, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC recorded a 2-2 draw against FC Cincinnati 2, fighting back from a two-goal defecit. First half goals from Tega Ikoba and Kenji Mboma Dem handed Cincy a two goal advantage. Seymour Reid sparked the comeback, before Máximo Carrizo earned and converted a stoppage-time penalty to level the match 2-2. Despite the strong finish and spirited performance, City narrowly missed out on the bonus point, falling 5-3 in the post-match penalty shootout.

New York City FC were back on home turf on Wednesday night as they hosted FC Cincinnati 2.

Head Coach Matt Pilkington was keen to see his side bounce back from a disappointing defeat last time out against Carolina Core FC.

City started brightly, and that saw Drew Baiera test Cincy's goalkeeper after just four minutes. The defender drove toward goal from distance and forced a good save from Paul Walters.

Despite a strong start, the hosts fell behind in the 13th minute after Tega Ikoba pounced on a loose ball from a corner to convert from close range.

Cincy doubled their advantage six minutes later through Kenji Mboma Dem. The 23-year-old broke City's offside trap and, after beating Alex Rando to a loose ball, stroked it home.

Pilkington's side set about summoning a response, and at the heart of that fightback was Máximo Carrizo. His corner in the 25th minute found Max Murray, but the defender's header looped up safely into Walters' hands.

A clever reverse pass from Baiera allowed Carrizo a look at goal, but the midfielder could not make clean contact and saw his poked effort zip just wide.

The second period saw City start well as Carrizo linked up with Piero Elias early on. The midfielder was unbalanced when he took his shot, with a deflection off a Cincy player handing City a corner.

Pilkington turned to his bench for the first time in the 64th minute as Chris Tiao replaced Baiera. A second change arrived four minutes later as Evan Lim replaced Colin McCamy.

City persisted and were finally rewarded in the 70th minute through Seymour Reid. The forward converted from a few yards out after wonderful combination play down the right between Julien Lacher and Carrizo-the latter squaring the ball for Reid to convert.

Buoyed by the goal, City set about chasing an equalizer and came within inches of finding one in the 80th minute.

This time Reid turned provider, but his pass across the six-yard box to Lacher was just behind his teammate and meant he could not divert it into the net.

City would find their equalizer in injury time via the penalty spot. Converted by Carrizo, the midfielder also earned the spot kick after being felled in the area.

That took the contest to penalties to decide which team earned the bonus point. Unfortunately, it would be Cincinnati who won the shootout 5-3, securing the bonus point in the process.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a game against Philadelphia Union II on April 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.

