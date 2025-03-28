Huntsville City FC 2 Edhes Philadelphia Union II 2

March 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II traveled to Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium on Friday night, playing to a 2-2 draw against Huntsville City FC. Forward Sal Olivas equalized in first-half stoppage time after Huntsville took an early lead. Midfielder Cavan Sullivan put Union II ahead in the 59th minute, but Huntsville responded in the 67th to level the score. In the post-regulation shootout, Huntsville secured the extra point.

Philadelphia Union II will return home to Subaru Park to play Atlanta United 2 on Thursday, April 10 (7:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Huntsville City FC 2 (4) - Philadelphia Union II 2 (3)

Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium (Hunstville, AL)

Friday, March 28, 2025

MATCH SUMMARY

TEAM STATISTICS

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Alex Beehler

AR1: Joshua Belk

AR2: Jonathan Smith

4TH: Dorian Del Toro

Weather: 73 degrees and cloudy

GOALS/ASSISTS

HNT - C. Koffi (D. Barker John) 7'

PHI - S. Olivas (I. LeFlore) 45+2'

PHI - C. Sullivan (C. Onley) 59'

HNT - D. Barker John (A. Carleton) 67'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - R. Uzcátegui (caution) 29'

PHI - S. Olivas (caution) 53'

HNT - G. Studenhofft (caution) 64'

HNT - C. Koffi (caution) 84'

PHI - Markus Anderson (caution) 90+2

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Oliver Semmle; Isaiah LeFlore, Rafael Uzcátegui, Neil Pierre, Nick Pariano (Óscar Benítez Cobo 54') ; C. Sullivan (Leandro Soria Zarate 65'), CJ Olney (Kellan LeBlanc 88'), David Vazquez, Zachary Mastrodimos; Stas Korzeniowski (Markus Anderson 65'), Sal Olivas.

Substitutes not used: Michael Sheridan, Giovanny Sequera, Ramzi Qawazmy, Jamir Johnson.

Hunstville City FC: Erik Lauta; Blake Bowen, William Meyer, Tyshawn Rose (Kevin Carmichael 62'), Christopher Applewhite; Pep Casas, Moisés Véliz (Isaiah Jones 79'), Gio Miglietti (Alan Carleton 62'); Christian Koffi, Adem Sipić (Gunnar Studenhofft 61'), Damien Barker John (Malik Henry-Scott 86').

Substitutes not used: Real Gill, Zach Barrett, Ammar Delic, Gabriel Alonso.

TEAM NOTES

Defender Rafael Uzcátegui made his MLS NEXT Pro debut tonight.

Forward Sal Olivas scored his first goal of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Union II are now 7-5 in post-regulation shootouts.

