Philadelphia Union II Announce Schedule Change
June 4, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that their home match against Chattanooga FC, originally scheduled for Saturday, July 12, has been rescheduled to Sunday, July 13. The match at Subaru Park will still kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET and will broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
For more information, please visit https://www.philadelphiaunion.com/unionii/.
Check out the Philadelphia Union II Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 4, 2025
- Philadelphia Union II Announce Schedule Change - Philadelphia Union II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union II Stories
- Philadelphia Union II Announce Schedule Change
- Jakupovic scores in pro debut; Griffin records first career assist in win
- Philadelphia Union II, Ramzi Qawasmy Mutually Agree to Contract Termination
- Philadelphia Union II Sign Goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook
- Philadelphia Union II Add Forward Malik Jakupovic to MLS NEXT Pro Roster