Philadelphia Union II Announce Schedule Change

June 4, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that their home match against Chattanooga FC, originally scheduled for Saturday, July 12, has been rescheduled to Sunday, July 13. The match at Subaru Park will still kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET and will broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

