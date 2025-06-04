Orlando City B Comes to Huntsville City FC this Friday

June 4, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







This Friday, June 6th, Huntsville City FC is back at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, taking on Orlando City B. It's Military Appreciation Night - a special evening dedicated to honoring our nation's heroes. The action kicks off at 7 p.m., but you'll want to get there early for all the can't-miss moments. Here are five things to know ahead of Friday's match, airing live on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV at 7 p.m.

$5 Military Appreciation Tickets: In honor of those who serve, tickets for service members and veterans are just $5 - a small gesture to say a big "thank you."

Massive Military Vehicles On Display: Explore an incredible showcase of military vehicles outside the stadium before the match - a great experience for all ages and a chance to connect with local service members.

Helicopter Flyover: Just before kickoff, look to the skies for a special flyover by a Black Hawk helicopter - a powerful tribute you won't forget.

Exclusive Military-Themed Merch: Get your hands on limited-edition, military-inspired gear - available only at this game.

Pre-Match Salute to Service: Join us as we recognize and honor local heroes for their service and sacrifice in a heartfelt pre-match ceremony.







