Thiago Rodrigues and Dylan Sing each bag goals in loss

June 4, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







MATTHEWS, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC fell 5-2 to New York Red Bulls II on Wednesday night at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. Forward Dylan Sing and midfielder Thiago Rodrigues each found the back of the net while Brandon Cambridge returned to the pitch for the first time since Oct. 26, 2024.

RBNY II got two on the board in the first half, with the first coming in the 21st minute after the visitors won a duel high up the pitch which was laid off for Aiden Jarvis to rip a right-footed shot from 30-yards out that curled around CLFC's Isaac Walker. In the 39th, Red Bull found open space on a counter attack was sent out to Rafael Mosquera on the right wing before he slid a pass inside the six-yard area for Aiden Jarvis to tap it in.

Crown Legacy turned the match around quickly before heading into the halftime break. After winning a corner in the 42nd minute, RBNY failed to properly clear CLFC's service in the box leading to Thiago Rodrigues ripping a left-footed volley from the edge of the 18 and into the back of the net.

One minute into first half stoppage-time, CLTFC defender Jahlane Forbes pinged a perfect cross into the center of the penalty area which met the head of Sing, arcing it over RBNY's diving keeper to equalize the match heading into halftime.

The visitors claimed three more in the second half. After seeing a penalty call go their way in the 55th minute, NYRB's Ibrahim Kasule sent his attempt to the left of goal while Walker went the opposite way. In the 69th, Nehuen Benedetti launched a shot with his left foot from just outside the box and sent it to the top left of the net. While in the 89th minute another RBNY counter allowed a quick build up for Kasule to claim his third of the match.

Crown Legacy FC (3-4-4, 15 points) returns to play on Sunday, June 15 when CLFC travels to take on Philadelphia Union II. Kickoff at Subaru Park is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.

Match Notes:

Thiago Rodrigues scored his first goal of the 2025 campaign.

Dylan Sing scored his second goal of the season.

Jahlane Forbes recored his first assist of the year.

CLTFC forward Brandon Cambridge returned to the pitch for the first time following injury, his first appearance since Oct. 26, 2024.

Defender Assane Ouedraogo led all players in touches (97), passes (87) and successful passes (73).

Scoring Summary:

21' - RBNY - Aiden Jarvis (Rafael Mosquera)

39' - RBNY - Ibrahim Kasule (Nehuen Benedetti)

42' - CLFC - Thiago Rodrigues (Unassisted)

45'+1' - CLFC - Dylan Sing (Jahlane Forbes)

55' - RBNY - Ibrahim Kasule (Penalty)

69' - RBNY - Nehuen Benedetti (Ronald Donkor)

89' - RBNY - Ibrahim Kasule (Ronald Donkor)

Disciplinary Summary:

45'+3 - RBNY - Marcelo Morales (Caution Y)

47 ' - CLFC - Mikah Thomas (Caution Y)

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

Isaac Walker (GK); Mikah Thomas, Assane Ouedraogo, Wyatt Holt, Jack Neeley (C) (Yves Tcheuyap - 73'); Jahlane Forbes (Brandon Cambridge - 61'), Baye Coulibaly (Andrej Subotić - 72'), Nikola Petković, Brian Romero (Rocket Ritarita - 66'); Dylan Sing, Thiago Rodrigues

Unused Subs: Nick Holliday (GK); Daniel Moore; Erik Peña, Magic Smalls; Leo Bartolović

New York Red Bulls II Starting XI:

Austin Causey (GK); Marcelo Morales, Juan Esteban Gutierrez, Jair Collahuazo, Steven Sserwadda (Copeland Berkley - 72'); Aiden Jarvis, Adri Mehmeti (C), Nehuen Benedetti (Timothy Logan - 87'), Ibrahim Kasule, Ronald Donkor; Rafael Mosquera

Unused Subs: Joshua Grant (GK); Davi Alexandre, Christian Gallagher, Caio Ramalho; Malik Dembele, Dylan Sullivan; Dennis Nelich







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.