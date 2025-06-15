Union II move to fourth place in the Eastern Conference

June 15, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union II secured a 3-0 shutout victory over Crown Legacy FC on Sunday night at Subaru Park. With tonight's win, Union II move into fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 21 points. After a scoreless first half, Union II gained the lead off a Crown Legacy own goal in the 75th minute. Minutes later, forward Stas Korzeniowski doubled the lead in the 77th minute. Midfielder David Vazquez scored the third and final goal to secure the win. Goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook registered his first shutout in his professional debut.

Philadelphia Union II will travel to Historic Crew Stadium to battle Columbus Crew 2 on Saturday, June 21st (3:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union II (3) - Crown Legacy FC (0)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Sunday, June 15, 2025

REF: Benjamin Meyer

AR1: Douglas Clayton

AR2: Bryan Conetta

4TH: Laszlo Sandler

Weather: 66 degrees and cloudy

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Assane Ouedraogo (OG) 75'

PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (Davis III, Sequera) 77'

PHI - David Vazquez (Davis III) 86'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Leandro Soria (caution) 30'

CLFC - Emmanuel Uchegbu (caution) 41'

PHI - Rafael Uzcategui (caution) 65'

PHI - Isaiah LeFlore (caution) 72'

CLFC - Daniel Moore (caution) 73'

PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (caution) 82'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Pierce Holbrook, Isaiah LeFlore, Neil Pierre, Gavin Wetzel, Rafael Uzcategui, CJ Olney (Oscar Benitez 76'), Nick Pariano, Leandro Soria (Giovanny Sequera 69'), David Vazquez, Eddy Davis III, Sal Olivas (Stas Korzeniowski 69').

Substitutes not used: Mike Sheridan.

Crown Legacy FC: Nicholas Holliday, Jack Neeley, Assane Ouedraogo, Wyatt Holt, Daniel Moore (Mikah Thomas 76'), Rocket Ritarita (Ferna Ferreira 66'), Erik Peña Boardman, Baye Coulibaly, Emmanuel Uchegbu (Brian Romero 76'), Thiago (Andrej Subotić 66'), Dylan Sing.

Substitutes not used: Isaac Walker, Yves Tcheuyap, Jamie Smith, Leo Bartolović, Magic Smalls.

TEAM NOTES

Goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook made his professional debut and earned his first clean sheet.

Midfielder David Vazquez scored his first goal of the season.

Forward Eddy Davis III registered two assists.







