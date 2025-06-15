Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC at Philadelphia Union II

June 15, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHARLOTTE, N.C.  - Crown Legacy FC is set to take on Philadelphia Union II this evening, June 15 at Subaru Park. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.

Scouting Report

Philadelphia Union II enters the match sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference table with a 4W-1L-4D record (18 points) and a +12 goal differential. Union II boast the best defense in MLS NEXT Pro at the moment, having only conceded seven goals while keeping two clean sheets thus far in the regular season. On the offensive side of the ball, Philadelphia is very well balanced, with 12 separate players having found the back of the next this season.

Last Time Out

CLFC is looking to get back on track following a 5-2 loss against New York Red Bulls II on June 4 at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. Forward Brandon Cambridge made his return to the pitch after suffering an injury last fall. Thiago Rodrigues scored his first goal of the season from a one-time strike at the top of the box that slipped through Red Bulls' backline while Dylan Sing found a place on the scoresheet after capitalizing on space in the box to direct a header to the top corner.

Matchup: Crown Legacy FC at Philadelphia Union II

Venue: Subaru Park, Chester, Pa.

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

Streaming Information: MLS Season Pass







