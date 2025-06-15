Revolution II Fall to FC Cincinnati 2, 1-0

June 15, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (4-4-4; 20 pts.) fell to FC Cincinnati 2 (2-7-3; 12 pts.), 1-0, on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Although the hosts recorded 19 scoring attempts on the afternoon, Cincinnati's first-half goal made the difference for the visitors.

New England nearly opened the scoring in the early minutes, when Academy graduate Damario McIntosh delivered a powerful strike in the 11th minute that just missed wide. McIntosh led the attacking efforts with a team-high of four shots. Forward Marcos Dias registered six key passes in today's match, while forward Liam Butts made his return from international duty with Guyana. Butts played 64 minutes in his 10th appearance of the campaign.

FC Cincinnati 2 netted the winning goal just before halftime, when Brian Schaefer converted on a pass into the box. With Revolution II searching for the equalizer, substitutions were deployed throughout the second half. Newton, Mass. native Michael Tsicoulias subbed on for Butts and attempted a shot on target in the 74th minute that was saved by Cincinnati's goalkeeper. Tsicoulias has now appeared in three consecutive matches since signing with Revolution II last month.

Academy product Judah Siqueira subbed on for midfielder Cristiano Oliveira in the 72nd minute, and almost helped set up the tying goal. Siqueira lifted a cross to midfielder Joe Buck, who nearly headed it into the net just before the final whistle. Hailing from Arlington, Mass., Buck collected his fourth appearance of the season in today's match. Siqueira, 16, was one of two current Academy products to play in today's match, along with 17-year-old midfielder Javaun Mussenden.

Revolution II will be off next week before continuing MLS NEXT Pro action on Thursday, June 26, visiting Philadelphia Union II at Subaru Park. The midweek match match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, with Jake Griffith calling the action.

MATCH NOTES

New England tallied 19 shots attempts to Cincinnati's five, including seven on target.

D Damario McIntosh, an Academy graduate, led New England's attack with four shots, two on target.

Homegrown M Eric Klein returned to the starting lineup today after signing a first-team contract on May 23. The Manheim, Penn. native has started all seven of his MLS NEXT Pro appearances this season.

F Michael Tsicoulias, a Newton, Mass. native, recorded one shot on target in his third consecutive appearance since signing with the team on May 29.

F Marcos Dias suited up for his 70th career start today, setting a club record for most career starts in Revolution II's five-year history. The Brazilian registered a game-high six key passes on the day.

M Joe Buck, an Arlington, Mass. native, entered the match as a second-half substitute, suiting up for his fourth appearance of the campaign.

Academy products Javaun Mussenden and Judah Siqueira both logged minutes in today's match. Mussenden, 17, earned his fifth start of the season. Siqueira, a 16-year-old Easton, Mass. native, registered his seventh appearance of the campaign.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #12

New England Revolution II 0 vs. FC Cincinnati 2 1

June 15, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Calin Radosav

Assistant Referee: Jessica Carnevale (AR1)

Assistant Referee: Eric Schreiber (AR2)

Fourth Official: Justen Lopez

Weather: 66 degrees and cloudy

Scoring Summary:

CIN - Brian Schaefer (Peter Mangione) 40'

Misconduct Summary:

CIN - Noah Adnan (Yellow Card) 5'

NE - Hesron Barry (Yellow Card) 38'

NE - Gabe Dahlin (Yellow Card) 83'

CIN - Brandon Kristel (Yellow Card) 90'+1

CIN - Andrei Chirila (Yellow Card) 90'+2

New England Revolution II: Max Weinstein; Hesron Barry, Victor Souza, Gabe Dahlin, Damario McIntosh (Joe Buck 86'); Eric Klein, Javaun Mussenden, Marcos Dias; Gevork Diarbian, Cristiano Oliveira (Judah Siqueira 72'), Liam Butts (Michael Tsicoulias 64')

Substitutes Not Used: Eli Ackerman, Cristiano Carlos, Julian Chapman, Sage Kinner, Sheridan McNish, Aidan Reilly

FC Cincinnati 2: Paul Walters; Andrei Chirila, Brian Schaefer, Noah Adnan; Will Kuisel, Peter Mangione (Brandon Kristel 84'), Yamir Uculmana (Ben Manfroy 63'), Amir Daley (Dilan Hurtado 89'); Ben Augee, Carson Locker, Andres Davila (Tega Iboka 63')

Substitutes Not Used: Connor Stout, Nathan Crockford, Yorkaeff Caicedo

New England Revolution II Team Statistics FC Cincinnati 2

19 Shots 5

7 Shots (on Target) 1

8 Blocked Shots 1

0 Saves 7

8 Corner Kicks 0

1 Offsides 0

8 Fouls 14

486 (82.5%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 434 (80.7%)







