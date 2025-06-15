Walters, FC Cincinnati 2 Blank New England Revolution II in 1-0 Road Win

June 15, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 defeated New England Revolution II, 1-0, Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. The Orange and Blue take three points in the opening match of a three-game road stretch and split results in the two road matches this season against Revs II.

Goalkeeper Paul Walters denied New England from finding an opener in the 19th minute, making two quick saves against Damario McIntosh and Liam Butts from inside the box. Walters made seven saves in the contest and picked up his second clean sheet of the MLS NEXT Pro season.

For the second consecutive week, Brian Schaefer and Peter Mangione combined for an FCC 2 goal when Schaefer struck in the 40th minute. Schaefer's first touch off Mangione's ball into the box from a free kick allowed the defender to fire a rocket up and over Maxwell Weinstein for his third of the year.

Amir Daley returned to the starting lineup after representing Antigua and Barbuda in two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches. FC Cincinnati Academy midfielder Carson Locker earned his third-consecutive start of the season while defender Will Kuisel registered his second.

After making his debut against Toronto FC II, Benjamin Manfroy made his second straight appearance for the Orange and Blue, coming on as a second half substitute and playing 28 minutes to help see out the win. Brandon Kristel also made his second appearance of the season.

Next up for the Orange and Blue is a meeting against Chattanooga FC on June 21 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 at New England Revolution II

Date: June 15, 2025

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, Massachusetts

Kickoff: 2:04 p.m. ET

Weather: 67 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

NE: 0-0-0

CIN: 1-0-1

NE - None

CIN - Brian Schaefer (Mangione) 40'

LINEUPS

NE: Maxwell Weinstein, Hesron Barry, Victor Souza (C), Gabriel Dahlin, Damario McIntosh (Joe Buck 86'), Eric Klein, Javaun Mussenden, Marcos Dias, Gevork Diarbian, Liam Butts (Michael Tsicoulias 64'), Cristiano Oliveira (Judah Siqueria 84')

Substitutes not used: Julian McNish, Eli Ackerman, Cristiano Carlos, Julian Chapman, Sage Kinner, Aidan Reilly

Head Coach: Richie Williams

CIN: Paul Walters, Andrei Chirila, Brian Schaefer, Noah Adnan, Will Kuisel, Peter Mangione (Brandon Kristel 84'), Yamir Uculmana (Benjamin Manfroy 62'), Amir Daley (C) (Dilan Hurtado 89'), Ben Augee, Carson Locker, Andrés Dávila (Tega Ikoba 62')

Substitutes not used: Nathan Crockford, Connor Stout, Yorkaeff Caicedo

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

STATS SUMMARY: NE/CIN

Shots: 19 / 5

Shots on Goal: 7 / 1

Saves: 0 / 7

Corner Kicks: 8 / 0

Fouls: 8 / 14

Offside: 1 / 0

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Noah Adnan (Yellow Card) 5'

NE - Hesron Barry (Yellow Card) 38'

NE - Gabriel Dahlin (Yellow Card) 83'

CIN - Brandon Kristel (Yellow Card) 90'+1

CIN - Andrei Chirila (Yellow Card) 90'+2

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Calin Radosav

Ast. Referees: Jessica Carnevale, Eric Schreiber

Fourth Official: Justen Lopez







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.