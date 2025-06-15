Crown Legacy FC Shut down by Philadelphia Union II

June 15, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Crown Legacy FC fell 3-0 to Philadelphia Union II on Sunday night at Subaru Park.

Union II scored a flurry of goals late into the second half. On a Union II free kick in the 75th minute, CLFC goalkeeper Nick Holliday rushed off the line to intercept the service, but the ball was knocked out of his hands by his defender Assane Ouedraogo and headed back into the net. Just a minute later, Stas Korzeniowski received a through ball on the left wing, cutting into the box and finishing with his right foot. Philadelphia's final goal came from David Vasquez in the 86th minute who finished from close range after collecting a pass in the center of the penalty area and rounding his defender.

Crown Legacy FC (3-5-4, 15 points) returns to play on Friday, June 20 when CLFC travels to take on Huntsville City FC. Kickoff at Joe Davis Stadium is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.

Match Notes:

Goalkeeper Nick Holliday made his first start/appearance of 2025.

Wyatt Holt led all players in passes (54) and successful passes (40).

Erik Peña led all players in fouls drawn with four.

Scoring Summary:

75' - PHI - Assane Ouedraogo (Own Goal)

76' - PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (Ed Davis)

86' - PHI - David Vasquez (Ed Davis)

Disciplinary Summary:

30' - PHI - Leandro Soria (Caution Y)

41' - CLFC - Emmanuel Uchegbu (Caution Y)

65' - PHI - Rafael Uzcategui (Caution Y)

72' - PHI - Isaiah LeFlore (Caution Y)

73' - CLFC - Daniel Moore (Caution Y)

82' - PHI - Stas Korzeniowski (Caution Y)

Stats: Click HERE.

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

Nick Holliday (GK); Daniel Moore (Mikah Thomas - 76'), Assane Ouedraogo, Wyatt Holt, Jack Neeley (C); Rocket Ritarita (Ferna Ferreira - 66'), Baye Coulibaly, Erik Peña, Emmanuel Uchegbu (Brian Romero - 76'); Dylan Sing, Thiago Rodrigues (Andrej Subotić - 66')

Unused Subs: Isaac Walker (GK); Yves Tcheuyap, Jamie Smith; Magic Smalls; Leo Bartolović

Philadelphia Union II Starting XI:

Pierce Holbrook (GK); Isaiah LeFlore, Rafael Uzcategui, Neil Pierre, Gavin Wetzel (C); Chris Olney Jr. (Oscar Benitez Cobo - 76'), David Vasquez, Nick Pariano, Leandro Soria (Giovanny Sequera - 69'); Ed Davis, Sal Olivas (Stas Korzeniowski - 69')

Unused Subs: Michael Sheridan (GK)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.