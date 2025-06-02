Philadelphia Union II, Ramzi Qawasmy Mutually Agree to Contract Termination

June 2, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that the club and defender Ramzi Qawasmy have mutually agreed to part ways to support the player's decision to pursue new opportunities.

Qawasmy, 25, made two MLS NEXT Pro appearances (one start) for Union II this season, making his debut against New York Red Bulls II on March 17, 2025.

Off the field, Qawasmy has been a dedicated coach in The SWAG program and will continue contributing in that role. The SWAG, a philanthropically funded, no cost soccer training program in some of Philadelphia's most vulnerable communities, features coaches comprised of former professional and collegiate soccer players.







