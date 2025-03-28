SKC II Erases Two-Goal Deficit and Outlasts North Texas SC in Shootout to Earn Two Road Points

March 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II earned their first two points of 2025 after erasing a two-goal deficit and outlasting North Texas SC in eight shootout rounds at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Three different Sporting KC II players opened their goal accounts, and four Academy Amateurs provided sparks at crucial moments throughout the contest.

Cielo Tschantret, Johann Ortiz and Gael Quintero got off the mark for 2025, while Maouloune Goumballe bagged two assists along with SKC II debutant Bryan Arellano's first assist in Sporting Blue. Head coach Istvan Urbanyi picked up his first two MLS NEXT Pro points and first shootout win as SKC II grinded out the result against the 2024 NEXT Pro champions.

Urbanyi started Jacob Molinaro in goal while Nati Clarke, Pierre Lurot, Ian James and Leo Christiano played together in a back four. Tschantret and Quintero were joined in the midfield by David Zavala, who made his first MLS NEXT Pro start. Goumballe started up top along side Medgy Alexandre and Beckham Uderitz.

The 90-minute game started at a rapid pace when NTX midfielder Anthony Ramirez got booked in the third minute for a tactical foul on Zavala. A Sporting corner won directly from the free kick flashed through traffic in front of goal but rolled out to a defender on the far side. This led to a quick counter that became a shot inches off Molinaro's far post into the outside netting.

Clarke had a foul go against him in the 12th minute just outside the box, leading to a nervous moment for SKC II. Molinaro was able to get his hands on the set piece but spilled the ball right off the foot of a North Texas attacker. The young keeper had backup, and the deflected ball was boomed downfield away from danger.

Sporting's attack was poetry in motion in the 18th minute after Tschantret received a pass from Zavala. The captain pinged a brilliant switch to Uderitz, who then slotted Christiano into the box. The Academy amateur's centering pass skipped just behind his target, however, and was ushered out of the 18.

At the half-hour mark, SKC II's skipper fired them out in front. Goumballe showed guts getting onto a loose ball inside the box and teed up Tschantret for a one-time shot. The Baltimore native wasted no time, striking through the ball and thundering it past the keeper to give SKC II a one-goal lead.

The celebration was short-lived as North Texas equalized in the 35th after forcing a turnover near midfield. Tarik Scott won the ball back before gently placing a shot off the right post and into the goal on a one-on-one with the keeper. The hosts were given a penalty seven minutes later, which was converted by Malachi Molina. North Texas took that 2-1 lead into the break.

Out of the half, Arellano and Anthony Samways came on in place of Alexandre and Clarke. Less than five minutes into the second North Texas doubled their lead off a one-timer inside the box from Scott after SKC II was unable to clear the danger.

Sporting KC II did not yield as they launched several near chances. Samways nearly found the head of Uderitz, but a last-second intervention from a defender snuffed out the attempt. Ortiz entered in the 65th for the aforementioned Uderitz and needed just 15 minutes to settle into the game.

In the 81st minute, the freshly turned professional made a clever run on an SKC II corner kick, losing his man in the process. Arellano's whipped in ball was placed perfectly onto the head of Ortiz and redirected past the keeper, halving the host's lead.

Molinaro was called upon twice in the next few moments and made a pair of clutch saves in the 82nd and 84th. Both were rather comfortable for the keeper, but they kept SKC II behind by just one goal, allowing the rookie Quintero to make some magic in the 85th.

Christiano pinged a cross into the box right at Goumballe. Similar to the first goal of the night, Goumballe did well to gain position on his defender with his back toward goal and touched the ball into the path of Quintero before the California native cooly buried his match-leveling shot.

Urbanyi made his final two subs in the 87th and 88th minutes, bringing on a pair of SKC Academy midfielders, Carter Derksen and Luis Cruz-Ayala. Neither side could find the winner and SKC II earned their first point of the season. They went on to win the extra point in kicks from the spot, thanks in part to two massive saves from Molinaro. Christiano and Samways made two pressure kicks in sudden death and Derksen sealed the deal in the eighth round to give his side that second point.

Sporting KC II will be off next week before hosting Minnesota United FC 2 at Children's Mercy Victory Field on Wednesday, April 9. Tickets for the 6 p.m. CT game at Swope Soccer Village are on sale now at SeatGeek.com for just $10. The match will also be streamed live on MLSNEXTPro.com

Sporting KC II 3(5) - 3(4) North Texas SC

Score 1 2 F

Sporting Kansas City II (0-3-1, 2 points) 1 2 3(5)

North Texas SC (1-2-1, 4 points) 2 1 3(4)

Sporting Kansas City II: Jacob Molinaro; Nati Clarke (Anthony Samways 46'), Pierre Lurot, Ian James, Leo Christiano; Gael Quintero (Luis Cruz-Ayala 88'), David Zavala (Carter Derksen 87'), Cielo Tschantret; Medgy Alexandre (Bryan Arellano 46'), Maouloune Goumballe, Beckham Uderitz (Johann Ortiz 65')

Subs Not Used: Jack Kortkamp, Zane Wantland, Nate Young

North Texas SC: JT Harms; Enzo Newman, Isaiah Kaakoush, Mo Cisset, Josh Torquato; Anthony Ramirez (Landon Hickman 90+2'), Diego Garcia, Sam Sarver (Jaidyn Contreras 79'); Malachi Molina (Alejandro Urzua 79'), Tarik Scott (Caleb Swann 63'), Daniel Baran (Gavin Gall 63')

Subs Not Used: Victor Darub, Zach Molomo, Leo Orejarena, Chris Salazar

Scoring Summary:

SKC -- Cielo Tschantret 1 (Maouloune Goumballe 1) 30'

NTX -- Tarik Scott 1 (Unassisted) 35'

NTX -- Malachi Molina 1 (Penalty Kick) 42'

NTX -- Tarik Scott 2 (Unassisted) 49'

SKC -- Johann Ortiz 1 (Bryan Arellano 1) 81'

SKC -- Gael Quintero 1 (Mouloune Goumballe 2) 85'

Shootout Summary:

NTX -- Diego Garcia (Saved)

SKC -- Maouloune Goumballe (Make)

NTX -- Jaidyn Contreras (Make)

SKC -- Bryan Arellano (Miss)

NTX -- Caleb Swann (Miss)

SKC -- Johann Ortiz (Make)

NTX -- Josh Torquato (Make)

SKC -- Cielo Tschantret (Save)

NTX -- Isaiah Kaakoush (Save)

SKC -- Pierre Lurot (Save)

NTX -- Alejandro Urzua (Make)

SKC -- Leo Christiano (Make)

NTX -- Mo Cisset (Make)

SKC -- Anthony Samways (Make)

NTX -- Gavin Gall (Miss)

SKC -- Carter Derksen (Make)

Misconduct Summary:

NTX -- Anthony Ramirez (Yellow Card; Tactical Foul) 3'

SKC -- David Zavala (Yellow Card; Tactical Foul) 62'

NTX -- Caleb Swann (Yellow Card; Tactical Foul) 72'

SKC -- Cielo Tschantret (Yellow Card; Simulation) 79'

Game Statistics

Stat SKC NTX

Shots 11 14

Shots on Goal 4 5

Saves 2 1

Fouls 17 10

Offsides 2 2

Corner Kicks 3 6

Referee: Calin Radosav

Assistant Referee: Clarence Clark

Assistant Referee: Charles Rupert

Fourth Official: Olvin Oliva

