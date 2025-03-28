Revolution II Rout Toronto FC II, 4-0

March 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (2-0-1; 8 pts.) shut out Toronto FC II (1-2-0; 3 pts.), 4-0, in a Friday afternoon matinee at Gillette Stadium. Forward Marcos Dias opened the scoring on a free kick in the 17th minute and added two assists in the second half. Liam Butts logged his first professional brace in the second half to put the game on ice, while Revere, Mass. native Olger Escobar tallied his first professional goal. In net, 2025 MLS SuperDraft pick Donovan Parisian recorded two saves in his New England debut.

In the third match of the MLS NEXT Pro season, New England began the day on the front foot when Dias scored a free-kick goal, firing a low shot into the corner from just outside the 18-yard box. The Brazilian's tally was his second in as many games and his 26th goal with Revolution II. New England kept the pressure on with 15 total shots in the match to Toronto's eight, with nine attempts on target.

In the 64th minute, Butts came off the bench and quickly scored with his first touch, his first marker with the club. Revolution II added to the lead moments later, when Escobar, the 2022-23 Revolution Academy Player of the Year, blasted home a shot in the 75th minute. The local product converted on an assist from Dias, his 10th assist with the team. In the 88th minute, Butts capped the scoring to complete his first MLS NEXT Pro brace.

Also in the attack, Jamaican forward Damorney Hutchinson earned his first MLS NEXT Pro start, registering one shot in his 64-minute shift. Joining Hutchinson, Uganda international Allan Oyirwoth made his second straight start, logging 90 minutes in the victory. Defender Keegan Hughes, a recent first-team signee, earned his third consecutive start for Revolution II, while defender Gabe Dahlin marked his second appearance with the club.

With the shutout victory, Revolution II has kept three clean sheets to begin a season for the first time. Hughes and third-year pro Victor Souza have anchored the backline in central defense, while Homegrown Player Damario McIntosh and left back Hesron Barry each earned their third starts of the campaign in today's win. Parisian, the Revs' first-round pick in this year's college draft out of the University of San Diego, preserved the clean sheet with a reaction save from point-blank range in the game's closing moments.

Revolution II hit the road for the first time this season on Wednesday, April 9, visiting Orlando City B at Osceola Heritage Park. The 7:00 p.m. kickoff is available to watch live via MLSNEXTPro.com with Josh Appel calling the action.

MATCH NOTES

Revolution II's eight points after three games are the second most in team history (nine in 2023).

For the first time in club history, Revolution II has collected three straight shutouts to start a season.

Today's match also marks the first time the team has secured three straight clean sheets since 2023.

Revolution II are now unbeaten in their last six matches against Toronto FC II since May 2023.

The last time Revs II scored four goals in a match was Aug. 13, 2023, a 5-1 win at Atlanta United 2.

M Olger Escobar, a Guatemala international and Revolution Academy product, scored his first professional goal in the contest.

F Marcos Dias contributed to three of the team's four goals on the day as he raises his scoring tally to two on the season. His 26 goals with Revolution II are most in team annals.

F Liam Butts tallied twice in the match for his first brace at the MLS NEXT Pro level, also his first two goals with New England.

F Damorney Hutchinson logged 64 minutes in his first start with Revolution II.

M Allan Oyirwoth logged all 90 minutes in his second straight appearance with Revolution II. Oyirwoth and Gevork Diarbian each contributed three shots and two shots on target.

GK Donovan Parisian recorded two saves in his first professional start and shutout.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #3

New England Revolution II 4 vs. Toronto FC II 0

March 28, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Luis Arroyo

Assistant Referee: Eric del Rosario

Assistant Referee: Race Williams

Fourth Official: Andrew Porada

Weather: 57 degrees and cloudy

Scoring Summary:

NE - Marcos Dias 2 (Free Kick) 17'

NE - Liam Butts 1 (Unassisted) 65'

NE - Olger Escobar 1 (Dias 1) 75'

NE - Liam Butts 2 (Dias 2) 88'

Misconduct Summary:

TOR - Ythallo (Yellow Card) 15'

NE - Victor Souza (Yellow Card) 18'

NE - Damario McIntosh (Yellow Card) 47'

NE - Liam Butts (Yellow Card) 80'

New England Revolution II: Donovan Parisian; Hesron Barry, Victor Souza (C), Keegan Hughes (Gabe Dahlin 46'), Damario McIntosh; Gevork Diarbian (Alex Monis 76'), Allan Oyirwoth, Eric Klein, Cristiano Oliveira (Olger Escobar 64'); Marcos Dias (Grant Emerhi 89'), Damorney Hutchinson (Liam Butts 64').

Substitutes Not Used: Max Weinstein, JD Gunn, Javaun Mussenden, Gabe Dahlin

Toronto FC II: Adisa De Rosario; Stefan Kapor (Mark Fisher 71'), Reid Fisher (Patrick McDonald 71'), Ythallo; Lucas Olguin (Malik Henry 46'), Marko Stojadinovic, Michael Sullivan, Nate Edwards; Hassan Ayari, Antone Bossenbery (Josh Nugent 71'), Charlie Sharp (Dekwon Barrow 46').

Substitutes Not Used: Dekwon Barrow, Shafique Wilson, Andrei Dimitru, Tim Fortier, Micah Chisholm.

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Toronto FC II

15 Shots 8

9 Shots (on Target) 2

4 Blocked Shots 3

2 Saves 4

2 Corner Kicks 23

5 Offsides 5

14 Fouls 8

391 (85.7%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 570 (87.2%)

