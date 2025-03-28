New England Revolution II (4) - Toronto FC II (0) Postgame Summary

March 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

NE - Marcos Dias 17'

NE - Liam Butts 65'

NE - Olger Escobar 75' (Marcos Dias)

NE - Liam Butts 88' (Marcos Dias)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Ythallo 15' (caution)

NE - Joao Souza 18' (caution)

NE - Damario McIntosh 47' (caution)

NE - Liam Butts 80' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

New England Revolution II 2-0-1 8 points

Toronto FC II 1-2-0 3 points

LINEUPS

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II - Donovan Parisian; Damario McIntosh, Joao Souza, Keegan Hughes (Gabriel Dahlin 46'), Hesron Barry; Marcos Dias (Grant Emerhi 89'), Eric Klein, Allan Oyirwoth; Cristiano Oliveira (Olger Escobar 65'), Gevork Diarbian (Alex Monis 76'), Damorney Hutchinson (Liam Butts 65')

Substitutes Not Used: JD Gunn, Maxwell Weinstein

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Reid Fisher (Patrick McDonald 71'), Ythallo, Stefan Kapor (Mark Fisher 71'); Lucas Olguin (Malik Henry 46'), Marko Stojadinovic, Michael Sullivan (C), Nathaniel Edwards; Hassan Ayari, Antone Bossenberry (Joshua Nugent 71'), Charlie Sharp (Dékwon Barrow 46')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Micah Chisholm, Timothy Fortier, Andrei Dumitru

MEDIA NOTES

Toronto FC Academy product Antone Bossenberry started his first match for TFC II.

Patrick McDonald made his Toronto FC II debut after entering the match as a 71st minute substitute.

