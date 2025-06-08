FC Cincinnati 2 Take Extra Point from Toronto FC II

June 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (4W-5L-3T, 15 points) and FC Cincinnati 2 (1W-7L-3T, 9 points) played out a 1-1 draw on Sunday evening, before the hosts claimed the extra point in the MLS NEXT Pro shootout at NKU Soccer Stadium in Highland Heights, Kentucky.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made a single change from the starting lineup that defeated Crown Legacy FC last Friday with Markus Cimermancic making way for Antone Bossenberry.

Toronto FC II forward Jahmarie Nolan found the back of the net twice in the opening half, but both efforts were ruled out for narrow offside calls against the Jamaican teenager.

The hosts opened the scoring early in the second half, as Brian Schaefer glanced a header home from Peter Mangione's set-piece delivery in the 48th minute.

The Young Reds responded when substitute Costa Iliadis burst forward from his own half and delivered an inviting cross from the right side of the box, which Hassan Ayari buried with a first-time left-footed finish.

The 75th minute goal marked Ayari's fifth goal contribution of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign (three goals, two assists) and Iliadis' first assist for TFC II.

With the two sides level at the final whistle, the Eastern Conference clubs played out an MLS NEXT Pro shootout, where FC Cincinnati claimed the extra point in a 4-2 result.

Toronto FC II are back at home next as they welcome Inter Miami CF II on Thursday, June 12. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Scoring Summary:

CIN - Brian Schaefer 48' (Peter Mangione)

TOR - Hassan Ayari 75' (Costa Iliadis)

Misconduct Summary:

CIN - Noah Adnan 55' (caution)

Lineups:

FC CINCINNATI 2 - Nathan Crockford; Dilan Hurtado, Noah Adnan, Andrei Chirilă, Brian Schaefer, William Kuisel (Yorkaeff Caicedo 72'); Carson Locker, Yamir Uculmana (Xhosa Manyana 46'), Peter Mangione (C), Ben Augee (Benjamin Manfroy 78'); Andrés Dávila Mosquera (Jared Cardenas 46', Tega Ikoba 72')

Substitutes Not Used: Slade Hall, Haroun Conteh, Connor Stout, Lincoln Matuskiewicz

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Reid Fisher, Ythallo (Mark Fisher 46'), Micah Chisholm; Malik Henry (Costa Iliadis 70'), Marko Stojadinovic, Lucas Olguin (Nathaniel Edwards 77'), Hassan Ayari; Michael Sullivan (C), Antone Bossenberry (Patrick McDonald 77'), Jahmarie Nolan (Joshua Nugent 84')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Andrei Dumitru, Joseph Melto Quiah

MEDIA NOTES

Costa Iliadis recorded his first assist for Toronto FC II.







