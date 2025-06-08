FC Cincinnati 2 Draw with Toronto FC II, Take Extra Point with Third Shootout Win of the Season

June 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 played to a 1-1 draw Sunday night against Toronto FC II and emerged winners of the shootout (4-2) to take an extra point from the match. With the shootout result, the Orange and Blue remain perfect in matches advancing to kicks from the spot with a record of 3-0.

A scoreless opening half was followed by a quick second half strike from FCC 2 and Brian Schaefer. Schaefer tallied his second goal of the season in the 48th minute after getting his head on the end of a Peter Mangione free kick, Mangione's second assist of the year.

Toronto equalized in the 75th minute through Hassan Ayari to send the match to a shootout. In the shootout, Nate Crockford made a crucial save against Constantinos Illiadis while the Orange and Blue converted on all four attempts.

The Young Garys of the FC Cincinnati Academy continue to play key roles for the Orange and Blue in 2025. Carson Locker picked up a second consecutive start while Will Kuisel earned his first career start in his fifth appearance of the season.

Benjamin Manfroy made his FCC 2 debut, coming on in the 78th minute and Jared Cardenas, who made his debut against Philadelphia Union II on Tuesday, played 32 minutes in the second half Sunday night.

The Orange and Blue's next match comes on Sunday, June 15 against New England Revolution II at Gillette Stadium at 2 p.m. ET, kicking off the first of three consecutive road matches. The game will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 vs Toronto FC II

Date: June 8, 2025

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium | Highland Heights, Kentucky

Kickoff: 6:04 p.m. ET

Weather: 76 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 0-1-1

TOR: 0-1-1

CIN - Brian Schaefer (Mangione) 48'

TOR - Hassan Ayari (Iliadis) 75'

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

CIN - Mangione (Goal) | Ikoba (Goal) | Schaefer (Goal) | Locker (Goal)

TOR - Sullivan (Goal) | Iliadis (Saved) | Ayari (Miss) | Fisher (Goal)

LINEUPS

CIN: Nate Crockford, Andrei Chirila, Brian Schaefer, Noah Adnan, Will Kuisel (Yorkaeff Caicedo 72'), Peter Mangione (C), Yamir Uculmana (Xhosa Manyana 46'), Dilan Hurtado, Ben Augee (Benjamin Manfroy 78'), Carson Locker, Andrés Dávila (Jared Cardenas 46' (Tega Ikoba 72'))

Substitutes not used: Slade Hall, Ali Sakr, Connor Stout, Lincoln Matuskiewicz

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

TOR: Adisa De Rosario, Ythallo (Mark Fisher 46'), Micah Chisholm, Reid Fisher, Hassan Ayari, Lucas Olguin (Nathaniel Edwards 77'), Marko Stojadinovic, Malik Henry (Constantinos Iliadis 70'), Antone Bossenberry (Patrick McDonald 77'), Jahmarie Nolan (Josh Nugent 84'), Michael Sullivan (C)

Substitutes not used: Shafique Wilson, Andrei Dumitru, Joseph Melto Quiah

Head Coach: Gianni Cimini

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/TOR

Shots: 11 / 14

Shots on Goal: 2 / 2

Saves: 1 / 1

Corner Kicks: 4 / 5

Fouls: 14 / 8

Offside: 2 / 4

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Noah Adnan (Yellow Card) 55'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Amin Hadzic

Ast. Referees: Race Williams, Jackson Krauser

Fourth Official: Audra Fullen







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.