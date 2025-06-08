FC Cincinnati 2 Draw with Toronto FC II, Take Extra Point with Third Shootout Win of the Season
June 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
FC Cincinnati 2 News Release
FC Cincinnati 2 played to a 1-1 draw Sunday night against Toronto FC II and emerged winners of the shootout (4-2) to take an extra point from the match. With the shootout result, the Orange and Blue remain perfect in matches advancing to kicks from the spot with a record of 3-0.
A scoreless opening half was followed by a quick second half strike from FCC 2 and Brian Schaefer. Schaefer tallied his second goal of the season in the 48th minute after getting his head on the end of a Peter Mangione free kick, Mangione's second assist of the year.
Toronto equalized in the 75th minute through Hassan Ayari to send the match to a shootout. In the shootout, Nate Crockford made a crucial save against Constantinos Illiadis while the Orange and Blue converted on all four attempts.
The Young Garys of the FC Cincinnati Academy continue to play key roles for the Orange and Blue in 2025. Carson Locker picked up a second consecutive start while Will Kuisel earned his first career start in his fifth appearance of the season.
Benjamin Manfroy made his FCC 2 debut, coming on in the 78th minute and Jared Cardenas, who made his debut against Philadelphia Union II on Tuesday, played 32 minutes in the second half Sunday night.
The Orange and Blue's next match comes on Sunday, June 15 against New England Revolution II at Gillette Stadium at 2 p.m. ET, kicking off the first of three consecutive road matches. The game will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT
FC Cincinnati 2 vs Toronto FC II
Date: June 8, 2025
Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season
Venue: Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium | Highland Heights, Kentucky
Kickoff: 6:04 p.m. ET
Weather: 76 degrees, clear
SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT
CIN: 0-1-1
TOR: 0-1-1
CIN - Brian Schaefer (Mangione) 48'
TOR - Hassan Ayari (Iliadis) 75'
SHOOTOUT SUMMARY
CIN - Mangione (Goal) | Ikoba (Goal) | Schaefer (Goal) | Locker (Goal)
TOR - Sullivan (Goal) | Iliadis (Saved) | Ayari (Miss) | Fisher (Goal)
LINEUPS
CIN: Nate Crockford, Andrei Chirila, Brian Schaefer, Noah Adnan, Will Kuisel (Yorkaeff Caicedo 72'), Peter Mangione (C), Yamir Uculmana (Xhosa Manyana 46'), Dilan Hurtado, Ben Augee (Benjamin Manfroy 78'), Carson Locker, Andrés Dávila (Jared Cardenas 46' (Tega Ikoba 72'))
Substitutes not used: Slade Hall, Ali Sakr, Connor Stout, Lincoln Matuskiewicz
Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall
TOR: Adisa De Rosario, Ythallo (Mark Fisher 46'), Micah Chisholm, Reid Fisher, Hassan Ayari, Lucas Olguin (Nathaniel Edwards 77'), Marko Stojadinovic, Malik Henry (Constantinos Iliadis 70'), Antone Bossenberry (Patrick McDonald 77'), Jahmarie Nolan (Josh Nugent 84'), Michael Sullivan (C)
Substitutes not used: Shafique Wilson, Andrei Dumitru, Joseph Melto Quiah
Head Coach: Gianni Cimini
STATS SUMMARY: CIN/TOR
Shots: 11 / 14
Shots on Goal: 2 / 2
Saves: 1 / 1
Corner Kicks: 4 / 5
Fouls: 14 / 8
Offside: 2 / 4
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
CIN - Noah Adnan (Yellow Card) 55'
OFFICIALS
Referee: Amin Hadzic
Ast. Referees: Race Williams, Jackson Krauser
Fourth Official: Audra Fullen
